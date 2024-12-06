The PDI-P considers it better to fire Jokowi if it does not want to suffer losses

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah is of the opinion that PDI-P We must firmly rule out Joko Widodo (Jokowi) joining a party if you don't want to continue losing money.

Additionally, Jokowi is seen as at odds with the PDI-P, both in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) and the regional leader election (Pilkada).

“There is no option for the PDI-P at the moment (to fire Jokowi). Making Jokowi's status uncertain would actually harm the PDI-P,” Dedi said. Kompas.comFriday (6/12/2024).

However, he believes, the PDI-P will include Jokowi and his family, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution, in the list of 27 cadres who will be fired on December 17.

Also read: No longer a PDI-P cadre, Jokowi is considered to have an excellent opportunity to join Golkar

Again, according to Dedi, it would be surprising if the three names were not on the list.

“The names of Jokowi and his family should be on the list, because even if they were not, Jokowi and his family would have clearly opposed and even become one of the factors in the collapse of the PDI- P in the presidential election, as well as several regional elections in 2024,” he said.

On the other hand, Dedi said that the next political party that could become Jokowi's port was the Golkar Party.

This is due to Jokowi's proximity to the general chairman of the party with the banyan symbol, namely Bahlil Lahadalia.

“In general, Jokowi has the opportunity to join Golkar, in fact this opportunity is even greater as long as Bahlil still leads Golkar,” he said.

However, Jokowi's chances of joining Golkar could be reduced if former Ketum Airlangga Hartarto takes over Golkar.

Also read: Jokowi misses Prabowo, immediately invited to dinner at Kertanegara

He even said that Airlangga was still strong in Golkar even though he no longer occupied the party's number one seat.

“It feels like Airlangga is still strong, he was chosen by the majority and is one of the figures capable of reducing conflict. Currently, Bahlil has the opportunity to lead due to factors beyond his internal control , and Jokowi has the possibility of being behind the succession If Jokowi is no longer in power, Golkar “It is possible to become independent again as before,” he said.

As previously reported, PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed that Jokowi and his family were no longer part of the PDI-P.

This was in response to Jokowi admitting that he still held a PDI-P (KTA) membership card.

According to Hasto, membership in the PDI-P is not measured simply by whether or not they have the KTA.

“But (adhere) to the commitment to build a good civilization of national and state life. PDI Perjuangan believes in the values ​​of Satyam Eva Jayate, so that those who sow the wind reap the storm,” Hasto said in a statement from press. conference at the Party School, Wednesday (4/12/2024).

On this occasion, Hasto also announced that 27 executives would be laid off on December 17, 2024.

However, Hasto has not yet directly responded whether Jokowi was included in the 27 names, which created uncertainty.



Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

