North East ignored for years, our government has reversed the trend: PM Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav being held in New Delhi is not just a celebration, but an opportunity for the world to witness the strength and diversity of the Northeast. NEW DELHI: Reflecting on the progress made in the country's northeast over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said development in the region had been sidelined for years due to overemphasis on vote-based politics, but his government has reversed this trend by investing in infrastructure, social initiatives and peacebuilding measures.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, he drew attention to the reduction in violence and insurgency in the region, attributing it to the peace accords historical and efforts to resolve border disputes. “Thousands of youth have abandoned the path of violence and adopted the path of development. Incidents of violence have reduced significantly and many districts have been removed from the list of disturbed areas,” he said.

Modi said: “For years, development in the northeast was sidelined due to the emphasis on vote-based politics. This government has reversed this trend, investing over Rs 5 lakh crore in the region over the last decade, a figure unmatched in previous decades. “. “In the last 10 years, nearly 5,000 km of national highways have been completed. Rail connectivity has increased significantly and the first Vande Bharat train in the northeast has started running. Projects like the Sela Tunnel and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway extend connectivity.

He said the mahotsav is not just a celebration, but an opportunity for the whole world to witness the strength and diversity of the northeast, a region which he said plays a pivotal role in the the future of India. It is a celebration of the bright future of the Northeast and a new dawn of development that will accelerate India's mission to become a developed nation, he added.

Addressing an audience of artisans, investors and dignitaries, as well as heads of government from the northeastern states, Modi highlighted the central role the region plays in shaping the future of India. “After the West-centric era, the 21st century belongs to the East, Asia and India. In this context, I firmly believe that the future of Mother India lies in eastern India, in our northeast,” he said. it highlighted the shift in focus from India's western cities to the emerging hubs of the northeast. He expressed confidence that cities like Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong will define the next chapter in India's growth story.

The event showcases the region's textiles, traditional crafts, tourist avenues and unique GI-tagged products. Modi praised the cultural and economic importance of the northeast, comparing its eight states to the eight forms of goddess Lakshmi.

