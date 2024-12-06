Russia and Belarus sign agreement on mutual security guarantees





ISTANBUL Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed an agreement on mutual security guarantees between Moscow and Minsk on Friday. Following a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, Russia and Belarus signed the agreement in Minsk, along with 10 other documents, including an agreement to form the unified market of electricity in the State of the Union. “Under conditions of unprecedented external pressure, Russia and Belarus closely interact in international affairs, invariably providing each other with genuine allied mutual support,” Putin said in his speech to the Council. Putin said the two countries were stepping up defense and security cooperation, accusing Western countries of deliberately escalating tensions in Ukraine. “It is they (the West) who caused today's tragedy (in Ukraine) and continue to exacerbate it. Such irresponsible policies are pushing the world to the brink of global conflict,” he said. he asserted. Therefore, Putin added that they are signing a mutual security guarantee agreement. “It defines the mutual obligations of the allies to ensure defense, protect the sovereignty, independence and constitutional order of Russia and Belarus, as well as the integrity and inviolability of the territory and external borders of the 'State of the Union, with the use of all available forces and forces. means. “This includes Russian tactical nuclear weapons, located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus at the suggestion of the President of Belarus,” he said. At a joint press conference following the Supreme State Council, the Russian president also raised the possibility of deploying weapons such as the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in Belarus, saying he believed it would would become possible during the second half of 2025. At the press conference, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy new weapons systems, including the Oreshnik, on the territory of his country. “We have specific places where we can deploy these weapons. On one condition: the targets of these weapons must be determined by the political-military leadership of Belarus,” Lukashenko added. Lukashenko added that Russian specialists should first train the Belarusians in the use of Oreshnik missiles if they decide to deploy them. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

