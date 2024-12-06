Donald Trump mocks Eric Adams' pardon campaign





He pushed Donald Trump's arguments, defended him against comparisons to Hitler and even met Trump briefly at ringside in a final brawl. Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams certainly appears to be seeking friendly relations with the president-elect; Many observers believe this is part of an attempt to get Trump to grant him a pardon for his five-count federal indictment.

These observers include Donald J. Trump himself, as well as members of his inner circle, who find Adams' approaches rather amusing. On Friday, the Democratic mayor took his final step, refusing to rule out a move to the Republican Party. “It’s kind of embarrassing, isn’t it?” says a member of Trump's presidential transition team, one of three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Rolling Stone about Mar-a-Lago's attitude toward the mayor. “How long will it take for the love and begging letters to start?”

Adams did not explicitly apologize to Trump, who takes office next month. (In fact, the mayor's defense attorney has been pushing to speed up his trial, now scheduled for late April.) But Adams' apparent stance in favor of such a trial won't just impact his own future. This could impact the lives of the tens of thousands of migrants currently living in New York, not to mention the more than a million New Yorkers who are not U.S. citizens.

In September, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged the mayor with bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy — all of which, Adams insists, are false and politically motivated. The mayor was an early Democratic critic of the Biden administration's immigration policies; he claims he was prosecuted in retaliation and that Biden's pardon of his son Hunter proves this legal game was rigged. “President Biden and President-elect Donald Trump now agree on one thing: The Biden Justice Department has been politicized,” Adams told reporters Tuesday. “Does this sound familiar?” That remains my case. Editors' Choice

The example of Hunter Biden is certainly a tempting model for Adams. Joe pardoned Hunter for all crimes he “committed or might have committed” over the past ten years. Trump could, in theory, issue a similarly sweeping pardon to a mayor whose closest aides are the subject of five separate federal investigations and a sixth by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Illicit influence on City Hall from foreign governments, from Turkey to China, Qatar and South Korea, is under investigation. More than a dozen members of Adams' team have been forced out in recent months, including his school chancellor, his deputy mayor and two police commissioners.

“I think Adams' public statements not-so-subtly position him as someone who might want a pardon,” says Jarrod Schaefer, a former prosecutor in the Southern District's public corruption unit. “Trump has shown no hesitation in granting pardons to those prosecuted by the Southern District of New York. At last count, he had pardoned 14 people prosecuted by the SDNY, including people like [former top aide] Steve Bannon, who has not yet been tried. So I think it's a very real possibility.

City Hall referred questions for this story to Adams' legal team, who did not respond to a request for comment. Whatever the mayor's intentions or motivations, his public stances in recent weeks have generated a lot of attention — and laughter — in Trump's narrow orbit, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

It has become a running joke among some senior Trump staffers that Adams is seeking a pardon. A new Trump administration official told Rolling Stone that they and several of their colleagues had laughed at how “thirsty” Adams had seemed lately, with the Trump presidency on the horizon and with accusations of Adams federal corruption still relevant. Related content

The president-elect, who himself has been criminally charged in several federal and local cases, joined in the joke. During this presidential transition, Trump has made sardonic references to how Adams seems to “really like him” today and specifically mentioned that the mayor is behaving like someone who wants a pardon, according to two of the sources .

It has not escaped these sources that, during the recent presidential campaign, Adams not only criticized Kamala Harris' campaign for calling Trump a fascist; the mayor could barely bring himself to say his name in public. At one point, Trump joked that maybe Adams would start wearing a MAGA hat at press conferences, a source with direct knowledge said.

Such an alliance, between a mayor who gained political notoriety by fighting against police brutality and a president who defended him, may seem ironic. But the two men have many things in common. Both are inner-city showmen and party changers with a flexible approach to truth and ideology. Both have a love/hate relationship with what they consider to be Manhattan's liberal elite. If Adams, who called himself the “Biden of Brooklyn,” cements his union with the president-elect, it could help consolidate Republican gains in New York’s working-class neighborhoods and bring some support to a deeply unpopular party. mayor as he heads into a crowded primary this summer. The Trumpist New York Post, which has been critical of Adams for months, praised MAYOR ADAMS UNLEASHED on its front page this week after he pledged to work with the new administration as it prepares mass deportations.

“You commit crimes in our city, I will still be of the opinion that you have no right to be in our city,” Adams said, before falsely implying that constitutional protections for Due process only applies to U.S. citizens. “I’m American. Americans have certain rights. You know, the Constitution is for Americans.

It's a particularly shocking statement in New York, where more than three million people – about 40 percent of New Yorkers – are foreign-born, and more than a million of those people are not U.S. citizens. . And Adams quickly returned on Friday. His political opponents weren't exactly happy. “Donald Trump has made it clear that he is going to want to carry out mass deportations of people who have not been convicted of serious or violent crimes, and Eric Adams seems only too eager to help,” the comptroller said municipal Brad Lander, candidate against Adams. in the mayoral primary, reports Rolling Stone.

How Trump might help Adams is the subject of intense speculation in New York. Trump could grant Adams a wide-ranging pardon, like the one Joe Biden granted his son. Lander warns his rival not to campaign too hard on this: “Trump likes to hang people on a string… throwing the mouse in front of the cat.” This is what brings him joy.

Jessica Ramos, a Democratic senator from Queens who is also running for mayor, issued a similar warning on tell him Donald Trump doesn’t usually reciprocate.”

What's less likely is that Trump's choice to lead the SDNY, the highly regarded Jay Clayton, would end his current affair there, even at Trump's behest. (“He's not someone, in my opinion, who would be willing to throw away his career and his reputation by taking a political directive to fail in this matter,” says Arlo Devlin-Brown, who previously headed the unit of public corruption of the SDNY.) As it stands, this indictment – ​​which alleges that Adams repaid illegal campaign donations with municipal favors – is considered in legal circles to be far from a blockbuster . Clayton has much more freedom to prevent the case from becoming one, to strengthen it with additional charges; It was widely expected after FBI agents searched Adams' residence and seized his senior adviser's phones a day after his indictment was announced.

Immediately afterwards, this advisor, Ingrid Martin-Lewis, appeared on a radio show. “We are not thieves,” she insisted. And if Team Adams committed crimes, they were small scale. “We have not done anything illegal of a magnitude or scale that would require the federal government and the DA's office to investigate us,” she argued.

The host of this show was his lawyer, Arthur Aidala. Earlier this week, he was touted as a possible Trump pick for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. This office is investigating what appear to be illegal donations collected by one of Adams' top fundraisers and, separately, suspicious transactions between Adams' former chief of staff and a Brooklyn Catholic parish made infamous by Sabrina Carpenter. Aidala also represents the priest in this investigation.

Presumably, Aidala would recuse herself from these matters. And Adams' aides might not find much legal relief, even if the mayor himself gets a pardon from Trump. During his previous term, Trump was willing to pardon high-profile allies like Bannon. His accomplices, notes a former federal prosecutor, were left behind.

“Trump's history of pardons was either for close confidants or people who had some use. I think Adams is well-positioned as a New York mayor, a Democrat, and a leading politician to be helpful to Trump. But someone who was an Adams deputy, the prosecutor said, won't necessarily be in the same situation.

