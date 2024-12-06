Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan threatens civil disobedience movement from prison





Islamabad

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened to launch a nationwide civil disobedience movement this month following a government crackdown on his supporters that led to the deaths of several people.

FILE – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporter and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a placard during a protest rally in Sydney on August 4, 2024, demanding Khan's release from prison.

Khan urged his supporters in a post Thursday evening on social media platform gathering to pay homage to the martyrs. The city is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, governed by the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party.

The former Pakistani leader demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of at least 12 of his supporters during the November 26 government crackdown on what he called peaceful PTI protesters in the national capital, Islamabad.

In addition, he called for an investigation into violent police attacks on his party members during nationwide protests in May last year, which left several people dead, and called for the release of hundreds of his party members detained during anti-government protests.

If these two demands are not met, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14 and the government will take responsibility for all consequences, warned Khan, considered Pakistan's most popular politician.

Hundreds of our workers are still missing, he said.

The Pakistani government did not immediately comment on Khan's threat, but has repeatedly warned the PTI against resorting to violent street agitation. He has always denied that there were any deaths during the PTI-led protest march last months. Government ministers say security forces did not use guns but instead used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters, and they confirmed the arrest of nearly 1,000 demonstrators .

Officials say that during the May 9, 2023 protests, Khan's supporters attacked and ransacked key state buildings, including military installations, accusations that PTI leaders have rejected as politically motivated.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court indicted Khan for allegedly leading the May 9 attacks on the army. The 72-year-old politician and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The special court convened the hearing and announced the indictment at Adiala Prison, the detention center near Islamabad, where Khan, prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been held since August 2023.

Since his ouster as prime minister following an opposition vote of no confidence in Parliament, Khan has been involved in a staggering 188 state-backed lawsuits, as reported this week the Pakistani Interior Ministry to a federal high court.

The legal challenges encompass a wide range of charges, including sedition, terrorism, murder and corruption.

Pakistan's ousted prime minister says the charges are trumped-up charges aimed at preventing his return to politics at the behest of the powerful military, a claim denied by government and military officials.

Appeals courts overturned or suspended all of his convictions and sentences, citing a lack of evidence or transparency of the trial. However, authorities have prevented Khan from leaving prison by leveling new charges against him every time a court orders his release on bail. The dismissal of the former cricket star turned prime minister has plunged the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people into continuing political turmoil.

Since Pakistan gained independence in 1947, the military has staged three coups against elected governments, resulting in more than three decades of dictatorial rule.

In recent years, prominent national politicians, including Khan, have increasingly publicly accused army generals of influencing elected governments when they are not in power and of orchestrating the removal of prime ministers who contest military interference.

The Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies, collectively called the establishment, deny the allegations.

