The disappearance and afterlife of Donald Trump's criminal cases





A year before Donald Trump became the first former president to be criminally charged, I expressed my hope on The New Yorker Radio Hour that prosecutors would exercise discretion not to pursue criminal charges. accusation against him. This take was not very popular with listeners; he needed to be held accountable for his wrongdoing, and no one is above the law. Furthermore, it was crucial that he not become president again. So he was indicted, and after four separate prosecutions and a total of ninety-one criminal charges, he is poised to win most or all of his criminal cases, thanks in large part to his victory at the November presidential election. It is worth taking stock, on the eve of Trump's second term, not only of the dropping of the legal proceedings, but also of their more lasting consequences for the institution of the presidency, the rule of law and our system of government.

Just two years before the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump was expected to run against President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel, to investigate efforts to interfere with the legal transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College Vote held on or about January 6, 2021; Smith's portfolio also included Trump's handling of classified documents after he left the White House. The fact that it took nearly two years to decide whether to appoint the special prosecutor appears to reflect at least some hesitation within the Justice Department to pursue the former president, the sitting president's political rival, for no other reason. than an appearance of political motivation. (After all, Trump's first impeachment involved asking a foreign head of state, President Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.)

Then came Smith's federal indictments against Trump, in the classified documents case and the election interference case, in mid-2023. In truth, the indictments seemed somewhat dead on arrival. Anyone familiar with the rhythm of federal criminal cases, even ordinary ones, could predict that the timing of the prosecution against Smith, launched less than eighteen months before Election Day, would run concurrently with the presidential campaign, and that There was little, if any, chance of success. the files were completed before people started voting. Even in a miracle scenario in which Trump could be convicted before the election, the possibilities would still not be promising. If Trump subsequently wins the election, it would be implausible for the chief executive to carry out his duties from a prison or other place of criminal detention; if he lost the election, it would appear that the prosecutions functionally contributed to that outcome, casting doubt on the integrity of law enforcement and the democracy that Trump was accused of undermining. But the more predictable scenario was what happened: The federal prosecution of the presidential candidate was not close to being over during the election period. Indeed, they have become a central element of the Trump campaign's discourse.

After Trump's election victory, Smith did what he had to do and asked the federal courts in Washington, D.C. and Florida, to dismiss both cases, consistent with the Department of Justice's established position, dating back to the he Watergate era that it is unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president. Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed the election interference case while recognizing Smith's position that a sitting president's criminal immunity ends when he leaves office. In theory, Trump could be indicted and prosecuted again for the same crimes in four years, but in practice this is highly unlikely. The statutes of limitations for the charged crimes will then have expired; Smith's brief noted that a court could decide to suspend this clock for four years, but that possibility would have to be litigated. Even if a future presidential administration had wished to revive these prosecutions, it is possible that Trump would have in the meantime obtained a presidential pardon from the next president, as Richard Nixon did from his successor, Gerald Ford. (The idea of ​​a self-pardon is absurd, but no case has declared a self-pardon invalid, because no president has ever attempted to do so, and we can only hope that we will not have not to face this possibility.)

In the classified documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon had already dismissed indictments against Trump and two co-defendants earlier this year, based on her conclusion that the appointment of a special counsel was unlawful. Smith had appealed Cannon's decision, but last week the Eleventh Circuit granted his post-election request to end that appeal with respect to the charges against Trump, effectively leaving the indictment of Trump rejected.

But Smith is still appealing the dismissal of the charges against the other two defendants, Trump employees Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. So the Eleventh Circuit (and perhaps eventually the Supreme Court) will ultimately decide whether Smith was validly appointed. If he wasn't, that would mean twenty-five years of investigations by special advisors under four different presidential administrations, including those investigating Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Russian interference in the 2016 election , the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian interference and the FBI's handling of Waco would have been legally authorized. And Trump promised that investigations into his enemies should then be conducted even more directly by his attorney general, without the layer of political distance and independence that a special counsel is supposed to allow.

The two criminal prosecutions against Trump also appear doomed to failure. The Georgia lawsuits, led by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis, alleging election interference, including Trump's pressure on Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the 2020 election results, were suspended for most of this year, while Trump attempted to disqualify Willis and his office. due to her romantic relationship with the prosecutor she hired to assist her in the case. Having failed to convince the trial judge to dismiss the lawsuits on this basis, Trump appealed. But after his election victory, the appeals court canceled oral arguments scheduled for this week.

Even if the Williss case were to survive the presumptive affair, it would additionally have to survive the restrictions imposed earlier this year by the Supreme Court's decision in Trump v. United States, according to which a former president is absolutely or presumptively immune from prosecution for his official conduct as president, but he is not immune from his unofficial conduct. Shortly after the Supreme Court's decision, Smith revised his indictment, to eliminate allegations involving Trump's official actions as president, such as his conversations with Justice Department officials, and to highlight the unofficial nature of his conduct as a presidential candidate. But, for the case to get closer to a trial, it likely would have required a lengthy trial to determine whether the acts alleged in the revised indictment, such as pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence, for him to change the electoral votes, were unofficial or if they could be overcome. presumed immunity for official acts. Now that federal charges against Trump have been dropped, it would be up to Georgia's prosecutors to argue that their indictment alleging similar conduct related to Jan. 6 is still allowed. But a more fundamental principle, that a president should not have to defend himself against criminal charges of any kind while he is in office, will likely halt the prosecutions for the time being.

In Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' prosecution of Trump under New York law, a trial jury found the former president guilty of thirty-four counts of tampering of business records relating to secret payments to an adult film star with whom he allegedly had an affair. Trump was supposed to be sentenced this fall, but after the election, Judge Juan Merchan postponed sentencing indefinitely and gave Trump and Bragg the opportunity to file briefs on whether to dismiss the case in interest of justice. In his brief Monday, Trump argued that his status as president-elect and future sitting president meant no further criminal proceedings could proceed, and asserted that the jury's verdict should be overturned. Braggs' brief is expected next week, but he has previously suggested suspending the proceedings until the end of Trump's term as president, rather than dismissing the case altogether. If Judge Merchan does not overturn the jury's verdict, he could delay sentencing until Trump leaves office; or it could convict Trump before he becomes president, imposing either a financial penalty that would not limit his ability to do his job, or a prison sentence to be served starting in 2029. The most practical solution is to fine Trump in a timely manner.

