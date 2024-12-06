Indian PM Modi is one of the wisest people in the world, says Kuwait foreign minister

New Delhi :Terming India a very important partner, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the West Asian nation believes that the Indian leader is the one of the wisest people in the world.



I would like to thank you for the invitation and also for the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi, who we believe is one of the wisest people in the world. I am sure the Prime Minister is putting India at a better level and I am sure he will continue to say that India is a very important partner and we count on our relationship, the Foreign Minister said in visit in his opening speech at delegation level. meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

During the bilateral meeting between them, the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kuwait relations in areas such as politics, trade, investments, energy, food security and interlinkages. the peoples. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

During the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar congratulated Kuwait for its successful leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also highlighted areas of cooperation between the two countries and thanked his counterpart for taking care of the Indian community in Kuwait .

“Our two countries enjoy a long-standing, and in our case, centuries-old friendship. We are committed to strengthening our bilateral ties in various areas, including trade, investment, energy, IT , culture and consular,” he said.

He drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with the Grand Prince of Kuwait on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, which “gave new impetus to our bilateral relations”.

“The fact that we are meeting twice in the space of four months speaks volumes about our real commitment to taking the relationship to the next level,” he added.

Significantly, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on the creation of a Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) at the level of foreign ministers.

New joint working groups in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture will be established under the JCC. The CCC mechanism will act as an overarching institutional mechanism to comprehensively review and monitor all of our bilateral relations under the new and existing joint working groups in areas such as hydrocarbons, health and consular offices, noted the MEA.

Jaishankar said the two leaders discussed multifaceted relations and ways to further develop ties. In particular, they exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and our cooperation with the GCC.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya is in Delhi at the invitation of Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. This is the first official visit of HE Abudullah Ali Al Yahya as Foreign Minister of Kuwait to India.

India and Kuwait enjoy friendly relations that are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India is a natural trading partner of Kuwait.

Rooted in centuries of commercial and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian rupee was its legal tender. Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities including shipbuilding, pearl fishing, and trade in goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for timber , spices and textiles.

This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

The Indian community, estimated at one million people, constitutes the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold positions in various fields, from engineering, medicine and IT to business and commerce.

The strong Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties. Cultural and social engagement is also growing thanks to more than 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

These groups actively organize programs to promote cultural exchange and community well-being, thereby strengthening people-to-people ties between nations.