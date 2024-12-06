PM's latest set of steps is a series of political truisms with disappointing effects, says Kevin Crane

Keir Starmer, a man who has for years been touted by centrist commentators as a titan of competence, has once again proven himself to be utterly incompetent. He essentially did the same thing he had done every few months for two years before the implosion of Boris Johnson's government in 2022: he belatedly acknowledged that he was not appealing to any popular base and announced a reset major part of his leadership. The press plays along, pretending to be excited, until it is inevitably revealed that what he got was another list of predictable policy commitments, none of which are typically Labor Party policies, and somehow even blander than the previous list.

Even the Prime Minister's bullshit is inane. The official slogan of the Plan for Change is:

This plan sets out the ambitious – but achievable – steps we want to achieve by the end of this legislature.

It is often said that a simple way to identify nonsense is to reverse the statement and see if it makes logical sense. I would say that it fails such a test out of hand. A target that is both ambitious and achievable is essentially a dictionary definition of a milestone, although, as you see, it may in fact be that Starmer has managed to set targets that are both disappointing and unachievable.

The real milestones are a tediously familiar mix of things any government would have said it was going to do, and furtive withdrawals from previous commitments. The full list is as follows:

Raising living standards in all parts of the UK, so workers have more money in their pockets, as we aim to deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7. Build 1.5 million homes in England and speed up planning decisions on at least 150 major economic infrastructure projects – more than the last 14 years combined. End hospital backlogs to meet the NHS standard that 92% of patients in England wait no more than 18 weeks for elective treatment. Putting policing back on the ground with a designated officer for each neighborhood and 13,000 additional officers, PCSOs and special constables in neighborhood roles across England and Wales. Giving children the best start in life, with a record 75% of five-year-olds in England ready to learn as soon as they start school. Securing locally produced energy, protecting bill payers and putting us on track to achieve at least 95% clean energy by 2030, while accelerating the UK towards net zero emissions.

Points 1 and 2 are no different from what the Tories under Johnson were saying five years ago, although the first reflects Starmer's strange obsession with outperforming other rich economies in growth. He probably thinks it's a populist goal, but I really don't think the millions of people currently worrying about their energy bills are wondering if our economy is growing faster than that of Italy.

Points 3, 4 and 5 are also political truisms, things that politicians always consider a priority and that the government is unlikely to implement. However, the last of these is couched in pure jargon, so even if someone were talking about this announcement in 2029, there would be no way to confirm or deny that it was made. This has nothing to do with GDP: know that he didn't do that.

The last point is probably the one most worth discussing, for two reasons. Firstly, this is a shameful step backwards from previous Labor positions, and even Starmer's positions, on climate change: we were previously told to expect net zero by 2030, and now we will be just on track, but not even for complete decarbonization of the grid by 2030. that year. It's also worth noting that while the detailed policy document attached to this document (which was likely written by Ed Miliband) does indeed refer to the climate crisis, Starmer's front page absolutely does not. Keir Starmer remains remarkably reluctant to discuss climate, even by the standards of liberal politicians.

Did this declaration contribute to giving the government back control of media discourse? Of course not: even if only the most sycophantic centrist media columnists could argue that this was anything other than waffles, it comes on the same day as a truly shocking voting intention poll showing that Labor is behind Reform the UK with public support. Although this poll is an exception, no British government has come third in terms of popular support in modern history, and certainly not just six months after being elected.

It took two years and a huge civil service scandal for Boris Johnson to go from triumphant general election victory to volatile disaster. Starmers succeeded one time in eight, and largely thanks to his own decisions: he did not have to maintain the ceiling on family allowances, he did not have to subject pensioners' fuel allowance to criteria resources, it did not have to support war and genocide. He does these things because he wants to, in the service of the capitalist class and for his own enrichment, and he is deeply angered by the fact that the public seems to think he should not be allowed to do this. December 5 was an extremely bad day for centrist politics on both sides of the Channel. France's arrogant centrist leader Macron seemed invincible a few years ago, but today finds himself increasingly powerless and facing political oblivion. It’s a fate that most likely lies in Starmer’s future. However, in France, a well-organized and assertive left is leading the battle against Macron and presenting its own vision of the future. Here in Britain the Labor Party is failing in its mandate and at present all opposition and opportunities are monopolized by a radical right. There is an urgent need for a true left to launch its own challenge in this country.