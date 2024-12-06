“The target is Damascus”, Erdogan hopes for a “smooth march” towards the Syrian capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed key regional issues, focusing on the ongoing crisis in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his talks at Dolmabache Palace in Istanbul, March 8, 2024 (P.A.)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday addressed key regional issues, including ongoing developments in Syria, expressing hope for a “smooth continuation of the advance of anti-regime forces towards Damascus.”

“…Idlib, Hama, Homs and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition march continues. Our wish is that this advance in Syria continues without accidents or disasters,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Erdogan also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Syrian leadership, saying: “We called (Bashar al) Assad. We said: “Come, let’s determine the future of Syria together.” » Unfortunately, we have not received a positive response on this matter.

Regarding Lebanon, Erdogan highlighted the serious challenges the country faces. “Lebanon is in a very difficult situation. Everything is in ruins. There are requests for help. At a time when the world is silent, we will continue our assistance,” he remarked.

The Turkish president called for unity in Lebanon and reaffirmed Turkey's dedication to supporting the crisis-hit nation during these difficult times.

This comes shortly after the Syrian Defense Ministry announced a series of coordinated artillery, missile and air strikes, backed by Russian air support, targeting militant vehicles and gatherings in the northern and southern countryside. south of Hama. The ministry confirmed that the strikes caused dozens of militant casualties.

Solutions are needed in Syria to end terrorism: Putin to Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, during which they discussed the escalating situation in Syria.

According to the Kremlin, Putin stressed the urgent need to put an end to the terrorist aggression of extremist groups against the Syrian state and to fully support the efforts of legitimate authorities to restore stability and constitutional order throughout the country.

The statement also noted that the leaders expressed support for strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of the Astana process. They underlined the crucial role of close and continued coordination between Russia, Turkey and Iran in the stabilization and normalization of the situation in Syria.

The statement stressed that the two presidents will strive to maintain their contacts while seeking measures to defuse the situation in Syria. He concluded by noting that several key issues were discussed regarding the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish cooperation, with emphasis on trade, economic and energy issues.

Erdogan underlines his tough stance against the PKK

For his part, Erdogan stressed during the interview that Ankara supports the territorial integrity of Syria and believes that Damascus requires a political solution, according to a press release from the Turkish presidency.

He stressed the importance of creating more space for diplomacy in the region and stressed that Syria must be included in the political solution process.

Erdogan further said that the most important issue regarding the recent events in Syria is that civilians must not be harmed and Syria must not become unstable. He added that Turkey was doing everything in its power to ensure calm in Syria.

The statement stressed that Turkey will maintain a firm stance in its fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliates, who are trying to exploit recent events in Syria.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts to confront the escalation of violence in the Syrian provinces from Aleppo and Idlib, as reported RIA Novosti.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats recognized the urgent need for coordinated action to stabilize the situation and reaffirmed the role of Astana Process as the main framework for dialogue and conflict resolution.

In a separate meeting, Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They condemned the recent surge in terrorist activities in Aleppo and Idlib, which Araghchi attributes to The United States and Israel plan to destabilize the region.

The two ministers called for a comprehensive review of the situation within the framework of Astana and pledged to intensify joint efforts to counter the rise in militant activities.