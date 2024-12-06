Jon Stewart accuses media of scaring Americans about Trump





Jon Stewart used the latest episode of his “Weekly Show” podcast (via The Daily Beast) to criticize the media for scaring Americans about Donald Trump's second presidential term before it even begins.

The Daily Show host said America is in a “period of transition where we're not sure how solid the ground is that we're on” and noted that the media is only fueling further conflict. fear by being “convinced that we are the Roadrunner and the Coyote and the Coyote ran over the cliff, and we just looked down and realized that there was nothing under our feet and now we are diving towards the dead.

“We don't know what's going to happen when Donald Trump takes power,” Stewart said, adding that Americans should be “prepared for all the consequences,” but “I don't know how useful it is for us to shit our pants so much.” , so early.

Stewart is often critical of how the media covers Trump. During Trump's secret trial in April, Stewart criticized the media for reporting all the “trivial bullshit” from the trial as if it were “earth-shattering news.” He encouraged the press of the time to “limit media coverage to the issues at hand and to try not to create an overall spectacle of the most mundane details.”

“What the hell are we doing?” asked Stewart. “Watch! At some point in this trial, something important and revealing is going to happen. But none of us will notice because of the hour spent on his speculative and facial tics. If the media tries to make it seem like the most banal bullshit is the stuff that breaks the Earth, we won't believe you when it's really interesting It's your classic boy who cried wolf… Blitzer.

In late October, after Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden rally, during which comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a controversial joke about Puerto Rico, Stewart told the media not to get carried away by focusing so much on the joke and ignoring so Trump himself.

“The media focuses on the terrible jokes that were made. Focus on Trump, who would have the power,” Stewart said in a new interview with Vanity Fair. “Focus on the guy who says, 'I'm going to deport everyone using the law we used to intern the Japanese.'”

Listen to Stewart's most recent episode of the “Weekly Show” podcast here.

