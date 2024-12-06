'Waiting impatiently': Manipur INDIA bloc writes to PM Modi for visit | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi NEW DELHI: Opposition bloc INDIA On Friday, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to visit strife-torn Manipur and submitted three demands.

In the letter, the opposition said the people of the hill state were “eagerly waiting” for Prime Minister Modi to raise his “voices of helplessness”.

“We, on behalf of the people of Manipur and also on behalf of the INDIA bloc, Manipur, invite you for your visit to our state, Manipur, which has been in unrest for almost 2 years since May 3, 2023,” wrote the INDIA opposition bloc in Manipur in the letter to the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the devastation that has hit the northeastern state, the opposition noted that “the unrest has devastated the entire state, with nearly a million people internally displaced and hundreds of human lives lost.”

“Furthermore, the continued violence has further aggravated the unrest, leading to unprecedented pain, trauma, fear and utter helplessness among the people of Manipur,” the letter said.

The opposition has maintained three demands on Prime Minister Modi as part of a necessary solution to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The demands include that Prime Minister Modi should visit Manipur at the earliest and before the end of 2024. The opposition has asked the Prime Minister, in case he does not have time, to invite all political parties of the Manipur at his official residence in New Delhi.

In its third demand, the INDIA bloc said that “direct involvement of the Prime Minister with the people of Manipur can only bring peace and normalcy to Manipur”.

“The people of Manipur look forward to meeting you on the soil of Manipur,” the letter read. Last month, a new wave of violence was witnessed in Manipur, including attacks on the houses of ministers and MPs. The violence was sparked following the discovery of six bodies – three women and three children – in the Barak River in the conflict-ridden Jiribam region.

