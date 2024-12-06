Manipur Indian bloc parties urge PM Modi to visit state to restore peace

New Delhi: Manipur's INDIA bloc parties on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state at the earliest, saying his direct involvement and proactive engagement with the people of Manipur can only bring about peace and normality. A delegation of leaders of 10 political parties, representing the INDIA bloc, held a press conference here and claimed that they had been denied permission to stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

“We were supposed to stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, but the authorities refused our request for permission. Around ten political parties are participating. It is regrettable that we are being denied our right to protest. However, this setback has been won. ” “That will not deter us; our protest will continue in various forms,” said Manipur Congress leader K Meghachandra.

He said they had submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister with their demands. “Manipur is also part of India, so why has there been so much neglect from the central government in the last 18 months? More than 60,000 people are in relief camps and shelters. hundreds have lost their lives. How much longer must we suffer? Meghachandra said.

The people of Manipur are asking and demanding that the Prime Minister bring and restore peace in the state, the Manipur assembly MLA said. “The state government of Manipur is directly controlled by the central government with the chief minister acting only like a paper tiger. This resembles an undeclared presidential rule. The home minister is directly in control of the situation in the state,” he said. .

“This is a clear example of negligence on the part of the Prime Minister and the central government, as the Prime Minister has neither spoken out on the current crisis in Manipur nor visited the state nor invited representatives for discussions,” the Manipur Congress chief said. In their letter to the Prime Minister, Manipur INDIA bloc parties said, “We, on behalf of the people of Manipur and also on behalf of Manipur INDIA bloc, invite you (PM Modi for your visit to our state, Manipur, which has been in turmoil for almost two years since May 3, 2023.”

“The people of Manipur have been eagerly awaiting your presence in the state to make their helpless voices heard since May 3, 2023. As you are also aware, the unrest has devastated the entire state with nearly a million of human deaths. “The population is internally displaced and hundreds of human lives are taken away, leaving the entire state in complete chaos,” the letter said. Leaders of all 10 parties urged the Prime Minister to visit Manipur, at the earliest, before the end of the year.

“If you do not have time to visit Manipur before the end of this year 2024, then you are requested to invite all political parties of Manipur to your office or official residence in New Delhi. As Prime Minister, your direct involvement is requested as your proactive engagement with the people of Manipur can only bring peace and normalcy to Manipur,” the letter said. They urged the Prime Minister to visit the state as soon as possible, saying it would be of great benefit in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In his remarks to the press, Manipur's 10 political party convener Kshetrimayum Shanta said they had come from Manipur, over 3,000 km away, to demand peace and return to normalcy, but that they had been denied permission to stage a sit-in. “We condemn the attitude of the PM Modi-led government. He has not visited Manipur in the last two years, so we have invited him to visit Manipur. Nearly a million people were displaced, hundreds were killed and thousands of people were displaced from their homes and burned,” he said.

“It is because of the maladministration of the two-engined BJP government that we are facing this situation,” Shanta said. “We have been divided by this government. We want this to end and be united again. We stand for the unity and integrity of Manipur,” he said. The Congress and other opposition parties have attacked the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, besides criticizing the Center for its handling of the situation in the ethnically-riven northeastern state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands more left homeless in ethnic violence between the Meiteis of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups based in the neighboring hills since May last year.