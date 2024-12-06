It's less than twinkling with Christmas tree lights, so PM the podcast





KTheir Starmer was no good at turning on the Christmas lights in Downing Street this week, counting down from five to one like a school teacher to a nervous Waheeey, it worked when they were working, indeed. This awkward episode was picked up as another example of his wooden performances. He wasn't the only one this week either. We saw him develop a plan for change, which included a set of missions, foundations, pillars and steps, a perfect dressing for the technocratic guise in which he feels most comfortable. The day before, his deputy described him as a civil servant. Worse still, Angela Rayner genuinely seemed to believe that this was the sort of thing a Prime Minister struggling with his bland image would like to hear. Christmas provides an opportunity for skillful politicians to show off their soft skills. Ed Davey released his own charity single (in which he is fortunately inaudible). Boris Johnson has released a promotional video for his book, placing various characters in naughty or nice sections. Leonardo DiCaprio is deemed evil for spending an unconscionably long time in the bog during the Cop summit, to take perhaps the strangest example. But didn't Starmer win a historic majority despite, or even because of, his reputation for blandness? Isn't that the very goal of his approach? Sometimes he even seems to think so. Take for example the incessant talk about restoring stability or the promise of a policy that would tread more lightly on people's lives. But times are changing. Starmer's personal ratings are at an all-time low and the suggestion of a $100 million donation from Elon Musk to Nigel Farages' Reform Party, fanciful as the sum may seem, has nevertheless alarmed some people around the Prime Minister. Number 10 needs to think about what a charismatic politician, an expert in the art of online promotion, could achieve if backed by even a fraction of that amount. All this has focused minds on promoting Starmer the man. That task had failed, with recent weeks devoted to efforts to reshape Operation No. 10 after Sue Gray. Today the Prime Minister needs the same treatment. Much of this work will be done online and is already underway. Online influencers with large social media followings were in attendance this week at the relaunch and not at the relaunch in Pinewood, an indication of the important role their accounts will play in the months to come. Some close to Starmer also want him to do more podcast interviews, believing he does well in longer conversations. This is of course a view arrived at after seeing how Donald Trump has benefited from long discussions with the likes of Joe Rogan. But there is also a sense that some of the interviews Starmer has done in opposition, such as with the High Performance podcast, have been the most useful correctives to any impression of austerity he might have encouraged elsewhere. So we may have to wait until after Christmas to see Starmer actively cultivating the kind of soft political skills he should have mastered years ago. As an insider asked about Rishi Sunaks Alone at home Last year's parody: Did Sunak dancing around number 10 increase his poll numbers? They're just asking for a friend.

