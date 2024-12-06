



Juncao expert Chen Kehua (left) and a local technician check mycelium bags at the Central African Institute for Agronomic Research in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — In a signed article published by a Peruvian media outlet last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke of “small but smart” livelihood programs, praising their role in making China-Peruvian “paisano friendship” more tangible and beneficial . While Xi says China is ready to launch more such projects, the positive effects are expected to continue in Peru, where people fondly call the Chinese people “paisano,” a local term for their compatriots. From sharing agricultural technologies to establishing professional workshops, these seemingly small projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have already brought huge benefits to many people in partner countries, with Xi's attention and support. A small but clever project focuses on a “magic” Chinese herb that has taken root in countries like Papua New Guinea (PNG), where it improves barren soil and helps local farmers escape poverty. Discovered by Chinese scientists, Wonder Grass or Juncao technology uses grass instead of wood as a substrate for growing mushrooms, making it more economical and environmentally friendly than conventional means. While working in eastern China's Fujian province more than two decades ago, Xi introduced the Juncao approach to a visiting PNG provincial governor. Soon after, Xi sent the inventor of Juncao to the Pacific island country to provide on-site training for locals. farmers. Students take a class in a smart classroom at Luban Workshop in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 26, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

“After becoming Chinese vice president, I continued to promote Juncao technology during my visits to the South Pacific, Africa and South America,” Xi said at a meeting on the construction of the BRI in 2021. He highlighted the role of BRI projects in improving people's well-being, saying small but smart projects could have a direct impact on people. “People's livelihood projects are an important way to quickly enhance the sense of fulfillment of people in Belt and Road partner countries. They could produce immediate and obvious results,” said Xi. Xi during the meeting. Today, Juncao technology is applied in more than 100 countries, creating hundreds of thousands of green jobs for local people. Luban Workshop, a Chinese vocational education program, is another small but smart project that has benefited from Xi's support. During his meeting with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh last September, Xi specifically mentioned the Luban workshop in Djibouti, the first in Africa. He highlighted joint efforts to ensure the smooth running of the workshop, hoping that it will contribute to training more high-quality talents for the economic development of Djibouti. Over the years, China has helped establish more than 30 such workshops in countries across Asia, Europe and Africa, providing diploma training to nearly 10,000 students and professional training to more than 31,000 inhabitants. Other small but smart projects have also flourished around the world. In Mongolia, Chinese medical teams have helped more than 1,000 cataract patients regain their sight. In Ghana, Chinese bamboo weaving techniques are used by local artisans to refine their work and increase their income. These projects, designed to adapt to local conditions, demonstrate how Belt and Road cooperation has helped meet the pressing needs of local people. As the BRI ushers in a new golden decade, China is poised to bring more palpable changes for the populations of partner countries. China will carry out 1,000 small-scale livelihood support projects and strengthen vocational education cooperation through Luban workshops and other initiatives, Xi said at the third Belt and Road Forum and the Road for International Cooperation last year. “The development of the Belt and Road is not empty rhetoric. It represents real work that can be seen and felt to bring real benefits to relevant countries and regions,” Mr. Xi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202412/06/WS67524e6ca310f1265a1d172b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos