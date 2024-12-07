Jokowi and Gibran would be better off joining Bahlil-led Golkar





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Observer in political communication at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Nyarwi Ahmad assessed, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Vice President Gibrán Rakabuming Raka better consider joining Golkar Festival. According to Nyarwi, Golkar is a large political party with strong structure and roots, which can provide them with sufficient political power. “From the point of view of the stability of the political party, joining Golkar is the best choice for us Jokowi and Gibran,” Nyarwi said in an interview with Kompas.com on Friday (06/12/2024). Also read: Not only Jokowi, Gibran is also an honorary member of Golkar Nyarwi also believes that the opportunity to join Golkar is wide open after the party is led by Bahlil Lahadalia. He explained that Bahlil was a politician who grew and grew thanks to Jokowi's support. Apart from this, Golkar also showed his full support when Gibran is running for vice president to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). “When Gibran was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate, Golkar's support was very clear and obvious, why not join Golkar as well?” he explained. “Not to mention that Golkar is currently led by Bahlil, a politician who was raised by Jokowi when he was president during the previous government period,” he continued. Also read: Golkar optimistic about reaching goal of winning 60 percent in regional elections Nyarwi also stressed the need for Jokowi to acquire a new political identity after leaving the PDI-P framework. He noted that many people question Jokowi's political position, especially considering his still quite strong influence on Indonesian politics. Nyarwi pointed out that Jokowi's strength was visible in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections (Pilkada), where he openly supported a number of candidates to lead the region. “I don’t think partying is taboo. This is a good thing for our democracy. “Playing a role in parties and building political parties is a form of contribution to maintaining the continuity of democracy in Indonesia,” Nyarwi added.

