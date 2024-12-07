Boris Johnson threatens Donald Trump's worst hair title with wacky professor look







Countess Jemal/Getty Images When it comes to hairstyles gone wrong, comparisons between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump go back years. In 2019, Trump's first presidential term and Johnson's tenure as prime minister brought a lot of attention to both men's equally tousled hair. While some argue that Trump's '70s are his worst decade for hair, opinions vary on which man should have the worst hair title. However, Johnson could emerge as the clear winner, based on a December 2024 photo. Advertisement As seen below, the former prime minister was spotted in Sydney, Australia, and his light blonde hair had grown out a bit but appeared wispy and ragged at the ends. To make matters worse, there was a divide between her bangs all the way to the crown, which looked rather sparse. At the time, Johnson was on his way to an event honoring his new memoir, “Unleashed.” Photos from the book's official website and a promotional video also show Johnson's hair messy and uneven. However, because her hair is tousled in multiple directions, it appears more voluminous, hiding possible fine spots. Based on Trump's known hair insecurities, he might be very happy for Johnson to take back the worst hair title. On more than one occasion during the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump checked his hair on video monitors while giving a speech and vowed to correct wayward strands. “I don't like it. Excuse me, I'm going to re-comb my hair,” he said at a rally in Pennsylvania in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter). Advertisement Messy hair is a crucial part of Johnson's look

Media Mode / BACKGROUND Boris Johnson spent decades perfecting his tousled hairstyle. In 2003, Johnson tested the look during a television appearance, and the legendary style gained a lot of attention after he became mayor of London. In 2008, Johnson even won the award for “best celebrity hair” in a poll (via Mirror). However, this honor might have been ironic since Brylcreem, a styling product manufacturer, hosted the competition. Johnson's hairstyle is frequently a subject of mockery, and there was even a “Boris Johnson's Hair” account on X (formerly Twitter) dedicated to this purpose. Advertisement Although Johnson himself has sometimes joked about his blasé approach to hair care, some believe he takes his unkempt style very seriously. If this becomes rarer, it could derail her quintessential look. “I almost feel sorry for him because he knows his hair is what sets him apart from the crowd,” said Sonia Purnell, Johnson's biographer. Policy. On the other hand, Donald Trump has a reputation for being much more picky. Unlike Johnson, Trump is said to be a fan of lots of hairspray to tame his hair. “It was matted to stay in place. I would tap it with my comb and it would bounce back.” Amy Lasch, Trump's former hairstylist on “The Apprentice,” reminded Mirror. However, at the time, Lasch thought Trump should have improved his style and relied on professionals for cuts and colors. By August 2024, it seemed that Trump had made this change by debuting a more toned down and refined style. Advertisement

