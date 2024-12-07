Politics
Cold curry for Boris
The problem with living in Downing St is that you can't get a takeaway. Boris Johnson says: It's a nightmare if you want to order takeout. The number of nights we'd order Chinese or Lebanese or curry, and the guy would say, “I'm sorry, they won't let me in, they say I can't come this way.” We said, No, no, no, you can, we were in the flat just down the road called Downing Street. He said: No, no, no, the police are telling me to leave.
Johnson told the rosebud podcast that he should put my underpants in the Cabinet Office where deliveries are allowed and try to persuade the guards to let the kebabs through. He says: I don't know how many takeaways have simply disappeared because of the difficulty of penetrating No 10's defences.
Cook like a queen
The Queen is an expert in cooking. His son Tom Parker Bowles tells Saga magazine: My mother prepared all our meals. She was an excellent cook then and still is. Nothing fancy, just hearty food: scrambled eggs, fresh minced meat from the local butcher, fruit and vegetables from the garden. His approach has always been instinctive and felt; no recipe book, no apron, no fuss. If I ask her how she makes her roast chicken taste so good, she says: Well, you take a chicken and you put it in the oven. What temperature? Nice and warm. How long? Until it's done.
A frozen delight
National treasure Stephen Fry says fame is no easy feat: I find it literally impossible to go to pubs now. There will always be someone who says: Let me buy you a drink. Now what do you do with that? If you say yes, you will have to talk to them for as long as it takes to drink the drink. On the other hand, if you say no, [they say] I'm just buying you a drink, what's wrong? You are so stuck! You just can't win. It's very delicate.
Game of two halves
There is talk of a coup in the All-Party Parliamentary Football Group, where the Conservatives are complaining about the takeover of Labor MPs Jake Richards and Gregor Poynton (they are brothers-in-law). A match with Labor staff was canceled after some Tory MPs and peers refused to play. Richards' friends blame misdeeds. One of them said: It's annoying to organize games, but no one else wanted to. Any conservative [is] very welcome. This one could go into overtime.
Suella's song
Shadow minister Robert Jenrick, whose participation in a GB News debate against Kemi Badenoch failed to win him the Conservative leadership, hosted a thank you party for 100 friends at a central pub on Thursday from London. Soon talk turned to an unlikely friendship between Jenrick, his former Cabinet colleague Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, all Cambridge contemporaries. A source said: They all had dinner together at Suella's apartment. Suella then took out a guitar and sang Yesterday. A friend of Braverman's tells me this seems vaguely true, but thinks she never knew Streeting at the time, adding: She played guitar and played a lot of The Beatles.
Your own personal Jesus
Peterborough fan Elizabeth Serjeant contacts us. Since 1968, every Christmas, we have had a nativity scene in the house, made from an old wine box, and a complete set of Nativity figurines, including a little baby Jesus, she said. We can only assume that an energetic grandchild sucked it up on Twelfth Night. Despite numerous attempts, from cathedral stores to Amazon, it seems you can't buy a single little baby Jesus suitable for a crib.
This appears to be a gap in the market.
Elizabeth I restored
Sir Keir Starmer caused consternation when he replaced portraits of Elizabeth I and Sir Walter Raleigh, below, in issue 10 with scenes of Crivellis Garden, by Portuguese-born artist Dame Paula Rego. Labor Minister Baroness Twycross told peers that Elizabeth I was returning to the walls of 11 Downing St as part of the Chancellor's exhibition of works by or by women. It's a kind of victory.
Unwanted US imports
Former cabinet secretaries are concerned that the prime minister is dependent on politically appointed advisers. No. 10 has 41 new special advisers, including Jonathan Powell, the new national security adviser. Lord Turnbull, who led the civil service from 2002 to 2005, attributes this to the craze for American-style chiefs of staff at Downing St. He told his peers: “It's like chewing -gum and Halloween: an unwanted import from the United States. What other unwanted imports of America, could Peterborough readers do without it?
Peterborough, published every Friday at 7 p.m., is edited by Christopher Hope.
