Roya News | VIDEO: Erdogan hopes that “the advance of armed groups in Syria continues towards Damascus”





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped the advance of armed groups in Syria “will continue without incident,” with their ultimate objective being the capital, Damascus. Speaking on the ongoing conflict in Syria, Erdogan highlighted the progress made by these groups, notably in Idlib, Hama and Homs, and stressed that Damascus remained the main target, according to AFP. Erdogan also discussed his failed attempts to begin reconciliation talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Despite his efforts, he said, he has yet to receive a response from Assad. “I told him, 'Come, let's meet to discuss together the future of Syria,' but I never got a positive response from Assad,” Erdogan said. Turkey, which shares a long border with Syria, has played a significant role in the Syrian conflict, particularly since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011. The country has provided support to various opposition groups, providing sanctuary to millions of Syrian refugees. In recent months, however, Erdogan has attempted to reconcile with Assad, through Russian mediation, but these efforts have so far yielded no results. On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Qatar on the sidelines of the Doha Forum to discuss the ongoing Syrian civil war and potential solutions to the crisis. Intensification of the conflict This follows significant advances by Syrian armed groups, who have claimed control of Hama and much of its northern countryside, while moving closer to Homs. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the clashes, the most intense since 2020, left at least 826 civilians and combatants dead. Last week, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions launched a surprise offensive in Aleppo, claiming full control of the city. Separately, a Syrian military source confirmed on Friday targeted strikes against militant vehicles and rallies in rural areas of northern and southern Hama.

