Trump backs Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth as controversies intensify | Donald Trump News





The US president-elect remains committed to his choice of defense secretary despite scandals and allegations of misconduct.

US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed support for Pete Hegseth, his nominee for Pentagon chief, whose nomination appears under threat amid scandals and concerns about his lack of experience.

Trump signaled Friday that he has no plans to withdraw Hegseth's nomination, praising the combat veteran and former Fox News host. With Trump choosing the defense secretary position, Hegseth, like the other top cabinet picks, must be confirmed by the new Senate.

Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more than Fake News would have us believe. He was an excellent Princeton/Harvard student, educated with a military mindset, Trump wrote in a social media post.

He will be a fantastic and energetic Secretary of Defense who will lead with charisma and competence. Pete is a WINNER, and nothing can be done to change that!!!

Hegseth, an Iran hawk, has been embroiled in controversy since Trump nominated him last month. He continues to face allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking, which he has denied.

Some US media reported this week that Trump was considering alternatives to Hegseth.

Scandals have already brought down another Trump Cabinet pick: former Congressman Matt Gatz, who withdrew his nomination for attorney general last month amid allegations of sexual impropriety.

The appointment of Hegseth, who is a staunch supporter of Israel, to the Pentagon's top civilian post, overseeing the world's most powerful military with an annual budget of $850 billion, raised eyebrows from the start.

Although Hegseth previously led the advocacy group Concerned Veterans for America, he has no national security experience at the executive level.

On Friday, Hegseth expressed gratitude for Trump's support. Thank you Mr President. Like you, we will never back down, he wrote in a message published on social networks.

New Vice President JD Vance also returned the nod to Hegseth. Led by President Trump, they were fighting for Pete Hegseth. And we're doing it because Pete Hegseth will fight for our troops, Vance said in an article on X.

Hegseth met with senators on Capitol Hill this week to address their concerns and reiterate that he denies reports of misconduct.

Key Republican Sen. Joni Ernst suggested in an interview with Fox News that she was not yet ready to confirm Hegseth after meeting with him this week.

Last week, The New Yorker magazine published a damning report on the Hegseth controversies. It cited complaints from Concerned Veterans for America employees, one of whom said Hegseth chanted “Kill all Muslims” at an Ohio bar in 2015 while drunk.

These allegations prompted the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) to call on senators to reject Hegseth's nomination.

Based on his current views and past actions, it is clear that Mr. Hegseth is completely inappropriate as a candidate for Secretary of Defense, CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

Anyone, even drunk, who calls for the massacre of all members of a religion disqualifies himself from holding an important position that would inevitably interact with representatives of Muslim-majority nations.

