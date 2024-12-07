Let me start with a confession. This is not how this review was supposed to begin. The temptation faced with a book as bad as FallThe second part of Nadine Dorries' conspiracy theory about the implosion of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party is about ignoring the obvious and emphasizing whatever positive you can find. Last year I revised the first one, The plotthe former Culture Secretary intemperately and incoherently explains why everyone except Johnson was responsible for Johnson's unseemly exit from No. 10, and could only conclude that it was a terrible book with nothing to redeem it.

I really didn't want to say the same thing about this one, at least not in exactly the same way, so I came across what I thought would be a fun idea. Why don't I write the introduction like I'm Dorries? You know: don't just tell readers the prose is crazy and solipsistic, show them. So I tried to recount the moment I was asked to write this review as if I were Dorries. Seven hundred words later, I realized I had a problem.

I had described what I was wearing, the tree outside my living room window, the model of iPhone I was using, my regret at spending so much time on said iPhone 13 Mini, the merits of the size of the iPhone 13 Minis compared to other smartphones, what I had for tea on the Monday night in question, my shame that it was another takeaway, how easy it is to order a takeaway online, what I thought of literary editor of the Times, what others thought of the literary editor of the Times, why I didn't care what others thought of the literary editor of the Times, my childhood on Merseyside and what I wore. Even then, I still hadn't gotten to the point where I opened the email asking me to review the book.

That, I'm afraid, is the problem with Fall and the problem with Dorries as a contemporary historian of British politics. She offers some intelligent thoughts on the workings of Westminster and certainly made me think about the corruption and amorality that are too often seen as parliament's rules of engagement. I even agree with much of his criticism of political journalism. But what I can't do is recommend that you buy this book to find out what she thinks about all of the above, because you won't last long enough to find out what it's about.

According to Dorries, Fall It is, once again, the voice of the people in the room, in their own words. To which I can only answer: yes, there are a few too many. And so it goes, the rambling quotes about nothing repeatedly stretching over five pages, inevitably punctuated by the word anyway.

Books exist to be read. And it's all unreadable, as Dorries admits in the middle of a long, crazy monologue from one of her anonymous sources (at least this time she didn't give them the names of the Bond villains). He lost me here, she wrote. Yeah, Nadine, me too. But you're the one who's supposed to make sense of it all.

What is it, you ask? The plot blamed Boris Johnson's defenestration on a dark cabal of sociopaths led by Michael Gove and mysterious Tory fixer Dougie Smith. This one blames the same people, many of them faceless apparatchiks and Tory MPs that even the most committed reader will have already forgotten, for the party's crushing defeat in July. It's Smith's fault he wanted Kemi Badenoch to be leader of the Conservative Party. It's Goves' fault for pretty much the same reason.

It’s the fault of the one-term Tory backbencher in Newcastle-under-Lymes. It's the fault of blackmailed sexter William Wragg, the MP who resigned after sending his colleagues' phone numbers to a trapper. It's the fault of blackmailed sexter William Wragg, the Tory MP who resigned after being blackmailed over indecent images. It's the Spectator and the Times' fault. It's Rishi Sunak's fault for being too rich and wanting to move to California. It's the fault of Graham Brady, former chairman of the 1922 Committee, who is narcissistic. This is and I can't believe this appeared in this book as well as the first possible Mossad mistake. If it's not Mossad, maybe it's Russia's fault. Seriously. Here is a theory put forward by Dorries regarding the suicidal decision to call a general election in July: has Russia successfully and imperceptibly infiltrated the Conservative Party, destroying it from within?

It's not absolutely impossible, I suppose, but no. Johnson was replaced as Prime Minister because he was habitually dishonest and lacked the skills to lead the reform government he promised in 2019. Liz Truss was replaced because she was Liz Truss. Sunak decided to call this election not because the 1922 Committee had warned him in advance that he was about to be ousted, as Dorries said, but because he had planned to have been doing it for several months. Badenoch is now leader of the Conservative Party because a majority of its members like his boost, not because Smith, Fraser Nelson and Vladimir Putin brainwashed a nation.

In the 80s, an indie band called Felt released a song called Primitive painters which began: I just wish my life was as strange as a conspiracy. It is Fall. You leave its hundreds of disjointed and confusing pages wishing you could read Dorries analyzing the evidence. Instead, it's just Smith this and Wragg that, the same stupid arguments wrapped up in happy memories of dog walks, squirrels, long lunches in Sloane Square and coffee made with my beloved frother.

The centerpiece of Fall is a hair-raising chapter, serialized in the Daily Mail, about gay orgies in parliamentary offices and the exploitation of young and often vulnerable men by drunken and lecherous MPs. Seeing a photo of a former colleague in a compromising position, she thinks: I want to write a book about politics. Why do I have to watch this? Part of the problem with the Conservative Party is that it is in the gutter on almost every level. Dorrie's view on this is strange and surprising coming from someone who clearly cares about the norms of public life. She warns of a sinister gay ring, but when it comes to Chris Pincher's butt-grip scandal, the scandal that ended Johnson, she turns the predatory Tory whip into a victim. Pincher was the MP who, by his own admission, had drunk himself into a stupor and groped two men at the Carlton Club.

This came as no surprise to Johnson, who reportedly once described his whip as Pincher by name, pincher by nature. But since Dorries likes Pincher and thinks he did a good job for Johnson, she just wishes her life was as strange as a conspiracy. There are repeated references to the object of Pincher's unwanted attention as a victim, always in scare quotes, and we are led to believe that Pincher's downfall was an anti-Johnson set-up because said victim was friends with Wragg. What do the two young men who have poured their hearts out to him on the broader issue of sexual harassment think of this approach?

It all ultimately ends with a question. Badenoch will fail because Dorries doesn't like him, but will Johnson come back? Will Cincinnatus cultivate his field? Will he hear the calls for his return, will he look up and, laying down his plow, take the road to Westminster and return to save a weakened party from final humiliation, from total annihilation? Only time will tell. But for now, in the short term, the nightmare looks set to continue.

Fortunately, after some 300 pages, it comes to an end. You get the sense that Dorries is grateful, too. However, I can't wait to return to writing novels and for creativity to become a daily part of my life again. Good idea. Please don't allow there to be a third installment.

