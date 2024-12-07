Trump nominates former Georgia senator David Perdue as ambassador to China

Washington President-elect Donald Trump chose former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia as U.S. ambassador to China, tapping a former business executive turned politician to serve as the administration's envoy to the most powerful economic and military adversary of the United States.

Trump said in a social media post Thursday that Perdue brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China.

Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff four years ago and ran unsuccessfully in the 2022 primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue pushed Trump's lies about election fraud during his failed bid for Georgia governor.

During his tenure in the Senate, Perdue was called anti-China in a 2019 China think tank report. The former Georgia lawmaker advocated for a more robust naval force to deal with threats, especially those of China.

Before embarking on his political career, Perdue held several executive positions, including at Sara Lee, Reebok and Dollar General.

Economic tensions will play a significant role in the U.S.-China relationship for the new administration.

Trump has threatened to impose drastic new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China upon taking office, as part of his efforts to combat illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% customs duty on goods from China, as part of one of his first decrees.

The Chinese embassy in Washington warned earlier this week that there would be losers on all sides in the event of a trade war.

China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature, embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on X. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war. He added that China had taken steps last year to help stem drug trafficking.

In response to Perdue's nomination, Liu said in a statement Thursday evening that China is willing to engage in dialogue, expand cooperation and manage differences with the new U.S. government to maintain the stability of China-U.S. relations. for the benefit of both countries. country and the world in general.

It's unclear whether Trump will actually follow through on his threats or use them as a negotiating tactic.

The tariffs, if implemented, could significantly raise prices for U.S. consumers on everything from gasoline to automobiles to agricultural products. The United States is the world's largest importer of goods, with Mexico, China, and Canada its three largest suppliers. according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

Perdue, if confirmed, will have to negotiate a difficult set of issues that go beyond trade.

Washington and Beijing have long had deep differences over China's support for Russia during its war in Ukraine, on issues of human rights, technology and Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as the his.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden last month that Beijing was ready to work with a new U.S. administration. the future and destiny of humanity.

Make the right choice, Xi warned during his meeting with Biden in November, on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru. Continue to explore the right way for two great countries to get along well.

The relationship between Trump and Xi started well during his first term before becoming strained over trade disputes and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump appears particularly focused on using tariffs as leverage on Xi, even threatening to use tariffs as a stick to pressure Beijing into cracking down on the production of materials used in manufacturing fentanyl in Mexico and sold illegally in the United States.

A second Trump administration is expected to test U.S.-China relations even more than the Republican first term, when the U.S. imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in goods Chinese.

This brought Beijing to the negotiating table, and in 2020 the two sides signed a trade deal in which China committed to improving intellectual property rights and purchasing an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. products. A few years later, a research group showed that China had purchased virtually none of the promised goods.

Before Trump returned to power, many U.S. companies, including Nike and eyewear retailer Warby Parker, were diversifying their supplies outside of China. Shoe brand Steve Madden has announced plans to cut its imports from China by up to 45% next year.

Trump also beefed up his immigration team on Thursday, promising mass expulsions and border crackdowns.

He said he was nominating former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott to head Customs and Border Protection. Scott, a career civil servant, was named head of the border agency in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Trump's policies, particularly regarding the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He was expelled by the Biden administration.

Trump also said he would nominate Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that, among other things, illegally arrests migrants in the United States. Vitello is a career ICE official with more than 23 years of experience with the agency and most recently served as deputy director for firearms and tactics programs.

The president-elect named Border Patrol union head Brandon Judd as ambassador to Chile. Judd is a longtime supporter of Trump, appearing with him on his visits to the US-Mexico border, although he notably supported a Senate immigration bill championed by Biden and which Trump sank in part because he didn't want to give the Democrats an electoral victory. on the question.

AP writer Didi Tang contributed to this report.