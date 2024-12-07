Prabowo says Gerindra is open to Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto said his party is open to the 7th president, Joko Widodo. However, Prabowo said his party could not force Jokowi to join. “Oh, Gerindra is open, but of course we can't force him to join us,” Prabowo said after receiving Jokowi at his residence, Rumah Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on December 6, 2024. Jokowi just laughed when asked if he might join another political party after leaving the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). The former Jakarta governor said he and Prabowo had just had dinner. Prabowo and Jokowi had dinner for more than an hour in Kertanegara. Prabowo said he invited Jokowi directly when he found out that Jokowi was in Jakarta. “He was the former president when he visited Merauke and then stopped at Solo. This time when I am in Jakarta, it is like a return visit. Because I miss him,” Jokowi said. Previously, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto insisted that Jokowi and his family were no longer PDIP members, although they still held the party's membership card. “I reiterate that Mr. Jokowi and his family are no longer part of PDIP,” said Hasto at the PDIP Party School in Lenteng Agung Area, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Hasto said Gibran Rakabuming Raka – Jokowi's eldest son – and Bobby Afif Nasution – Jokowi's son-in-law – would no longer be PDIP members if they were nominated by other political parties in the 2024 presidential or regional elections. Meanwhile, Gibran, who was originally a PDIP cadre, decided to take a different position from his party in the 2024 presidential election. The former mayor of Solo became the candidate for the vice-presidency of Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election with the support of the Indonesian Coalition of Advances (KIM) – a coalition of the Gerindra Party, the Golkar Party, the Amanat National Party, the Democratic Party, the Indonesian Solidarity Party, the Crescent Star Party and the Glory Party. Meanwhile, PDIP supported Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md for the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi and Bobby Nasution, who were also PDIP cadres, supported Gibran's political choice. Bobby then moved on to the Gerindra Party. He then ran for governor of North Sumatra with the support of KIM Plus. Editor's Choice: Jokowi meets Prabowo in Kertanegara this evening Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

