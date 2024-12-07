Donald Trump says he thinks Pete Hegseth can be confirmed in NBC News interview





Former President Donald Trump expressed confidence in his choice to lead the Pentagon, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, amid allegations of excessive drinking and mistreatment of women.

“It looks like Pete is OK now,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker that will air Sunday. “I mean, people were a little worried. He’s a young man, with a tremendous track record actually. He went to Princeton and Harvard. He was a good student in both areas. But he loves the military and I think people are starting to see that very well as he works on his nomination with many others.”

NBC News reported Tuesday that Hegseth's nomination is in jeopardy with as many as six Senate Republicans currently not comfortable with his support for his candidacy, three Republican sources with direct knowledge of the nomination process said , amid reports highlighting concerns from colleagues over his drinking and allegations of sexual misconduct.

NBC News reported Tuesday that Hegseth's drinking worried his colleagues at Fox News, 10 current and former employees said. Two of those sources said Hegseth smelled of alcohol before going on air more than a dozen times. A spokesperson for the Trump transition called the claims “completely baseless and false.”

Separately, Hegseth, a National Guard veteran, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in California in 2017, as detailed in a police report released after his nomination by Trump. He has not been charged and Hegseth said the encounter was consensual. He paid the woman an undisclosed amount as part of a settlement.

This week, Hegseth held meetings at the Capitol to try to reassure senators and the president-elect.

“Yes, I definitely do,” Trump said when Welker asked if he remained confident in the choice. “He's a very smart guy. I know him through Fox, but I've known him for a long time. And he's basically a military man. Every time I talk to him, all he wants to talk about is army. He's a soldier.

Asked if senators had assured Trump that Hegseth could be confirmed, Trump said “a lot of senators are calling me saying he's fantastic.”

Welker noted that Trump himself does not drink and warned of the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption. She asked him if he was concerned that his pick to oversee the U.S. military might have drinking difficulties, according to those who worked with him.

“But I've talked to people who know him very well and they say he doesn't have a drinking problem,” Trump responded.

