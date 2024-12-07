Jama Masjid Shahi Imam's emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Sambhal Mosque row: 'Winning the hearts of Muslims' | Latest news India





Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to Muslims in the country amid growing communal tensions over investigations into mosques in various areas of India. News18 reported. During Friday prayers, he also urged young Muslims to remain patient. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imaam of Jama Masjid. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO) You (PM Modi) should do justice to the chair you are sitting on. Win the hearts of Muslims. Stop the miscreants who are trying to create tension and harm the atmosphere of the country, Bukhari said. We are in a situation worse than that of 1947. Nobody knows what direction the country will take in the future, Bukhari said with tears in his eyes at Jama Masjid. He called on the prime minister to take immediate action, suggesting that three Hindus and three Muslims be invited for discussions to ease tensions. Bukhari's appeal follows violent clashes on November 24 during a court-ordered probe at the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Investigations into the mosque in Sambhal, Ajmer Tensions are high in Sambhal following a court-ordered investigation into the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque on November 19, prompted by a petition claiming the site previously housed a Harihar temple. On November 24, during the examination of the Mughal-era mosque by the Archaeological Survey of Indias (ASI), a stone-pelting incident occurred, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to several others, including officials and residents. Numerous petitions have also been filed in the country's courts regarding investigations into mosques. Bukhari said: ASI told us that we have no intention of investigating Delhi Jama Masjid, but the government should seriously think about the investigation in Sambhal-Ajmer and other places. All these things are not good for the country. I am only saying that moments have made mistakes, centuries have been punished, how long will the country continue to function like this. How long will the Hindu Muslim temple mosque continue. A petition was also filed in a Rajasthan court claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built over a Shiva temple. The Ajmer court admitted the petition and on November 27 issued notices to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Ajmer Dargah Committee and the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. The petition, filed by Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, alleges that the dargah was originally a Shiva temple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/jama-masjid-shahi-imams-emotional-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-over-sambhal-mosque-row-win-hearts-of-muslims-101733534346853.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos