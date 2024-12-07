Tory donor stripped of CBE weeks after party whip reinstated in House of Lords | Conservatives





A major Tory donor and peer has been stripped of his CBE after a series of controversies, including harassment of a journalist and derogatory comments about Pakistanis. Rami Ranger, who donated 1.5 million euros to the Conservative Party during his life, lost this honor on Friday after months of revelations about his personal behavior. The announcement comes weeks after the Conservatives reinstated his party affiliation in the Lords, after removing it for just over a year. Ranger is one of a small group of people to have lost their honours, including Paula Vennells, the former boss of the Post Office, who lost her CBE this year after the Horizon scandal. Ranger lost his prize along with five others, according to the official announcement in the London Gazette. They include British tech tycoon Lawrence Jones, convicted of rape and sexual assault last year, and Lam Shiu-kum, former dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school, jailed for improper conduct in the exercise of a public function. The committee did not detail the reasons for the Rangers' confiscation, but they reportedly include his treatment of Poonam Joshi, an independent journalist, as well as comments he has previously made about the Pakistani and Sikh communities. A Ranger spokesperson said: Lord Ranger has not committed a crime or broken any law, while the majority of people whose honor has been so revoked have committed a crime or broken the law. Lord Ranger is devastated that the CBE awarded to him for his services to British business and promoting community cohesion has been withdrawn. Ranger, who owns a consumer goods company called Sun Mark International, received his CBE in 2016 for services to business and community cohesion. Three years later, Theresa May, one of the politicians he most supported, awarded him a peerage. In 2022, however, the Guardian revealed that Ranger was under investigation by Lords authorities after Joshi accused him of bullying and harassing her. In a series of tweets, Ranger made an unfounded allegation that Joshi's husband was a domestic abuser, called her such a nasty woman, a complete disgrace and the epitome of filth and filth, and threatened to sue her, warning her: I will teach. you a lesson. The Lords Standards Commissioner ruled that he had abused his power by constantly undermining, humiliating and denigrating Ms Joshi. The commissioner decided not to suspend Ranger from Parliament after he promised to take social media training and attend a seminar on the parliamentary code of conduct again. However, while this investigation was ongoing, Ranger sparked controversy again by writing a letter to the BBC protesting a documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Ranger demanded to know if your Pakistani-origin staff were behind this nonsense. He later apologized and withdrew his comments, saying they in no way reflected how I viewed the British Pakistani community. In September 2023, the Conservatives quietly removed the whip from Ranger, but did not inform authorities in the Lords that they had done so until a year later. Parliamentary records show he was reinstated as a Conservative peer last month, although party officials refused to answer questions about why they had removed the whip, why they had not promptly informed the authorities of the Lords and why they had reinstated it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/06/tory-donor-rami-ranger-stripped-of-cbe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos