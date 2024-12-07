Politics
Gerindra is open, but not pushy
JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Prabowo Subianto took turns welcoming the 7th President Joko Widodo at his residence in Kertanegara, Jakarta, after earlier in November, Jokowi hosted the president at Angkringan Omah Semar, Surakarta, Central Java, during his visit to Jokowi.
After welcoming Jokowi, President Prabowo said there was no political discussion. However, President Prabowo stressed that the Gerindra Party is open if Jokowi wants to join the party he leads.
I heard that Mr. Jokowi was in Jakarta, I invited him to dinner. “So I went to his house in Solo, now I invite him to Kertanegara,” said President Prabowo accompanied by Jokowi in the front yard of Prabowo's house in Kertanegara, Friday (06/12/2024).
The meeting between the two leaders lasted more than an hour. Jokowi arrived at 7:45 p.m. WIB and left home around 9:00 p.m. WIB. To reporters, Prabowo, who is the general president of Gerindra, said they had fried chicken for dinner.
I can't force it
Asked about Jokowi's potential to join Gerindra, Prabowo said Gerindra was open. Gerindra is open, but we are No Can liveradded Prabowo.
Jokowi added that tonight's agenda was just a return visit. He, Mr. President, went to Merauke and then stopped at Solo. “That’s when I went to Jakarta, as a return visit because I missed it,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi has just arrived from Surakarta
Jokowi said he had just arrived in Jakarta on Friday afternoon from Surakarta. On his social media page, Jokowi also shared a video of himself leaving on a commercial plane for Jakarta. This afternoon, Jokowi said. When reporters asked which party Jokowi would join, Prabowo responded. Ask around policy. Dinner, he said.
Prabowo was also reluctant to answer when asked if there had been any discussions regarding the Jakarta legislative elections. Ha-ha-ha, I just want politics, he said.
However, after having dinner with Jokowi, Prabowo also summoned Gerindra politician Sufmi Dasco Ahmad to Kertanegara.
Meeting with Jokowi in Surakarta
In the notes CompassPresident Prabowo and Jokowi often meet. Jokowi's last meeting with Prabowo took place when Prabowo met with Jokowi in Surakarta, Sunday (03/11/2024). Prabowo and his entourage arrived at Jokowi's private residence in the Sumber area, Surakarta, around 6:20 p.m. WIB. He was traveling in a white Alphard car with registration number B 2095 ZZH.
Prabowo stayed at Jokowi's house for about 20 minutes. The two then went to dinner together at Angkringan Omah Semar. The location is approximately 7 kilometers from Jokowi's private residence, a travel distance of less than 10 minutes. Prabowo ate blessing rice, while Jokowi ate bakmi godok with fried rice.
Previously, on Sunday (10/20/2024), after being inaugurated as final president in front of MPR/DPR/DPD members, President Prabowo was welcomed by Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, to participate in a farewell ceremony . ceremony in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace.
Leaving the Jakarta Palace Complex, President Prabowo drove Jokowi back to Surakarta via basic operations Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base. However, a few days before Prabowo's inauguration on Tuesday (08/10/2024), the two also met during a dinner together at a restaurant in Senayan, Jakarta.
