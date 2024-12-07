CBS wants Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' lawsuit over Kamala Harris interview dismissed





Donald Trump won the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the former and soon-to-be current president are likely to lose in his so-called $10 billion fraud trial over an interview with 60 Minutes with the Vice President. President.

“Plaintiff's attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is prohibited by the First Amendment,” states a motion to dismiss filed Friday by CBS Broadcasting in Texas federal court.

In a separate filing, the network said of Trump's Oct. 31 complaint: “The Court should reject President Trump's forum-shopping and either dismiss or transfer the case.” » Dismissing the case as merely a “generalized grievance,” CBS' jurisdiction memorandum added: “For the foregoing reasons, this Court should dismiss Plaintiff's complaint with prejudice…or, in the alternative, transfer this case in the Southern District of New York. York. »

Exclaiming that CBS had blatantly violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which primarily targets false advertising claims, Trump made good on his threats to sue during a special 60 Minutes election interview with Harris on October 7. He says a section of the interview that included a response about Israel and the war in Gaza was intentionally edited to boost his campaign.

“To mask Kamala's weakness in 'word salad,' CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line between exercising judgment in reporting and misleading and deceptive manipulation of information,” the lawsuit claims. “CBS's distortion of the 60 Minutes interview damaged President Trump's fundraising and support values ​​by billions of dollars, particularly in Texas,” he added in a memo. footer.

Trump himself had initially agreed to sit down for an interview for the 60 Minutes special, but later withdrew, CBS later said. After the lawsuit was officially added to the Lone Star State's docket, the network went on to claim that Trump's “repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false.” The former home of Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather added: “The interview was not falsified and 60 Minutes did not conceal any part of Vice President Harris' response to the question in question. 60 Minutes presented the interview accurately to inform the public, not to mislead them. Trump's lawsuit against CBS is completely without merit and we will vigorously defend it.

Team Trump did not respond today to Deadline's request for comment on the filing and CBS' response. If and when they do, this post will be updated.

Trump has long adopted a tactic of promising to sue media outlets and others who criticize him, question his judgment or give space to his rivals. It's rare that he moves forward, as he did in this case, and even rarer do such cases survive an initial legal challenge.

Whether this one moves forward could also have a lot to do with how Trump handles the media and his critics after he officially returns to power on January 20, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/12/trump-harris-60-minutes-lawsuit-cbs-latest-1236196833/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos