Digital services taxes in an era of increased US protectionism

The global digital economy is entering a critical period, as the new Trump administration signals. a probable resurgence of American protectionismCountries are facing growing pressure to rethink their digital services taxes (DST). These taxes, designed to ensure that tech giants pay their fair share in the regions where they generate their revenue, are a source of international discord, particularly with the United States.

The stakes are about to get higher than ever. The United States has historically viewed DSTs as discriminatory measures targeting U.S. technology companies and responded accordingly with threats of trade retaliation against individual countries. The question is no longer whether countries will implement these taxes, they have; the question is whether they will be able to overcome the political and economic consequences by acting unilaterally.

The way forward lies not in isolation and scattered DST policies, but in regional solidarity and alignment with developing countries' efforts to fairly tax the digital economy or force states -United at the negotiating table on the first pillar.

Regional alliances against the challenges of protectionism

Under previous administrations, US opposition to DST resulted in threats of trade sanctions and retaliationwith the United States leveraging its economic power to dissuade small countries from adopting or maintaining DSTs.

The resurgence of an “America First” economic outlook presents a difficult dilemma for countries considering DSTs: implement these taxes and risk economic backlash, capitulate and allow US tech giants to continue to reap disproportionate profits in your markets. Unilateral action is both perilous and economically unsustainable.

At stake is not just tax policy, but also the broader question of whether countries can work collectively to ensure that the digital economy benefits all markets. Regional cooperation offers a key way forward. The alternative, fragmented and dispersed, becomes an easy target for reprisals.

A unified European Union policy, for example, would protect member states from targeted backlash by spreading risks and demonstrating collective resolve. A coordinated approach would also boost the EU's credibility on the global stage, signaling to the United States and other major players that the region is serious about tackling tax inequality in the digital economy.

Ultimately, either a multilateral framework like that of the OECD First pillar or regional coalitions like the EU will need to advance policies that force major players to reckon with a coordinated global push for equity. The best way forward for the former might be to use the latter as a bargaining chip. Individual DSTs can be crushed through tariffs, but large-scale regional DST might require some capitulation.

Time is running out. Delays will further cement the current status quo, characterized by negotiating impasse, policy stagnation and perpetuated inequality in the global economy.

Expand the coalition

To strengthen the case for fair taxation in the digital economy, regional coalitions like the EU must look beyond their borders and align with developing countries that are already advocating for DST. By viewing DST as a global equity issue rather than a measure targeting the United States, a broader coalition could change the narrative and build support for reform.

Developing countries have in fact long ago been at the forefront efforts to tax the digital economy. Many developing states face significant revenue challenges. Losses due to tax evasion by multinational technology companies operating within their borders. For these countries, DSTs are not policy preferences, but financing requirements.

Alignment with these states meets multiple strategic objectives. First, it reframes DST as a tool for global equity rather than a money grab by rich governments. This broader framework could dispel many of the U.S. arguments that DSTs are discriminatory and instead position them as a mechanism to correct imbalances in the global tax system.

Second, a coalition including both developed and developing states complicates retaliation. While individual countries or regions may be hit with trade sanctions, confronting a united front of the EU, African Union and other developing economies is a challenge. Such a coalition would also send a powerful message that promoting fair digital taxation transcends regional interests and economic positioning.

Ultimately, collaboration between developing and developed states enhances the credibility of multilateral tax reform efforts. By uniting behind common principles for fair taxation, a broader coalition could strengthen the case for frameworks such as Pillar One.

Inaction risks perpetuating a status quo in which market states remain the losers in the global digital tax system.