Rare red warning issued as UK prepares for Storm Darragh





A rare red wind warning, warning of significant disruption and danger to life, has been issued by forecasters as Storm Darragh hits the UK. The warning covers parts of Wales and south-west England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in force from 3am until 11am on Saturday. The Met Office is warning of “destructive winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible on the coasts and hills of west and south Wales. Forecasters predict the strongest winds will begin to weaken late in the morning. A separate amber warning covering more of the UK's west coast, stretching from Scotland to Cornwall and Northern Ireland, is in effect from 1am to 9pm. Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown onto coastal roads and seafronts. There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs torn off and power lines destroyed, as well as power outages affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Roads, bridges and rail lines could be closed, likely leading to delays and cancellations of bus, train and ferry services as well as flights. The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with around 130 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK. A yellow rain warning is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were severely affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland, from 3pm Friday until Saturday noon. Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas, which could lead to flooding and disruption, forecasters say. Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is expected to be hit by heavy rain again. Published: 06/12/2024 by Radio NewsHub

