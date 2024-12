Kristen Welker presents a one-on-one interview with Donald Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Donald Trump says he thinks Pete Hegseth can be confirmed: He's a very smart guy 01:14

Biden Considers Preemptive Pardons for Potential Targets of Trump Retaliation 15:26

Chuck Todd: Pete Hegseth 'created his own problems' as Trump weighs other Defense choices 17:21

Trump considering replacing Hegseth as defense secretary, newspapers say 02:26

Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel as controversial FBI director pick 02:14

Trump and Trudeau meet for high-stakes tariff negotiations at Mar-a-Lago01:01

Democratic members of Congress targeted with Thanksgiving bomb threats02:04

Wave of bomb threats and swatting attacks targeting Trump appointees01:51

Special counsel drops federal charges against Trump01:58

The crypto industry is popping champagne after getting what it wanted this election cycle05:46

Full Panel: Democratic Party “fatigue” suggests less willingness to challenge Trump cabinet choices 09:39

Jack Smith had no choice but to drop charges against Trump18:19

Special Prosecutor Requests Drop of Charges Against Trump January 6 04:30

President-elect Trump's cabinet prepares for confirmation02:05

Trump 'Hush Money' Affair Needs Limited Resolution Quickly, Says FMR. Manhattan Assistant DA03:09

Congress won't be an automatic endorsement for Trump, Republican congressman says 08:19

Trump's new AG pick Pam Bondi more likely to be confirmed than Matt Gaetz14:50

Trump is preparing 'day one' executive actions at a 'much faster pace' than in 201603:23

Ethical House Democrat: Public Should See Matt Gaetz Report After AG Offer Withdrawal07:14

Withdrawal of Matt Gaetz's AG bid is 'an even bigger defeat for Donald Trump' 12:03

NBC News' Kristen Welker joins Top Story to discuss the key takeaways from her interview with President-elect Donald Trump. Watch more of the wide-ranging interview on Sunday's “Meet the Press.” 7, 2024

