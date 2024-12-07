Trump already behaves as if he were president: from the political office





Welcome to the online version of From the Politics Desk, an evening newsletter bringing you the latest reporting and analysis from the NBC News Politics teams from the White House, Capitol Hill and the campaign trail.

In today's edition, Senior White House reporter Peter Nicholas examines how Donald Trump is overshadowing the final weeks of Joe Biden's presidency. Plus, we look at why Kamala Harris and Trump's campaigns spent their money in the final days of the 2024 race.

Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox every weekday here.

Trump isn't president yet, but that hasn't stopped him from starting to act like he is. By Peter Nicholas

Foreign leaders lined up to speak to him. He has rattled Mexico and Canada with threats of high tariffs and warned there will be hell to pay for militants in Gaza unless they release the hostages as he is sworn in.

It won't happen for another 45 days, but Donald Trump, the sitting president, has no qualms about acting like the president in reality.

Trump can't yet sign a bill or issue an executive order, but he is ousting Joe Biden as the sitting president ends his term and gradually recedes from public view. On two foreign trips since the election, Biden took both questions from reporters.

He had to be content with Trump's statements. I hope he rethinks it, he said of Trump's plan to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico rather than pursuing his own agenda.

As for Trump, he believes he won't follow what he considers to be stupid rules, said a former senior White House official during Trump's first term. His point of view is that these are hostages and if he can help get them home, then why would he follow protocol if it's going to impact people's lives?

At this point, Trump is already running things, and he's not even president yet, the person added.

Trump's penchant for delving into current events challenges the dictum that presidents are supposed to honor but, for reasons of political expediency or practical necessity, usually don't.

This weekend, Trump will join French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after it was devastated by fire. Biden was invited but chose not to attend, a White House official said.

Trump's return to the world stage after a four-year hiatus, coupled with news about his hiring, overshadowed Biden's trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week, during which he faced the fallout from the sweeping pardon he he granted to his son Hunter.

Learn more

How the Harris campaign spent $277 million in recent weeksBy Bridget Bowman, Ben Kamisar and Joe Murphy

Despite an insufficient vote count, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign raised and spent about twice as much as President-elect Trump in the final days of the 2024 election and the weeks that followed, according to new campaign finance reports.

The Harris campaign raised $160 million and spent $277 million from October 25 to November 25, the period covered in the latest reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, while the Trump campaign raised $87 million and spent $113 million dollars over this period.

The largest share of spending by both campaigns was on media buys and ad production, with the Harris campaign spending $129 million to Trump's $95.1 million, according to an analysis of spending in new filings .

The Harris campaign spent far more than Trump's on directly contacting voters, bringing in a total of $25.4 million on text messages, canvassing, phone calls and direct mail. Trump's campaign spent $3 million on text messaging advertising and just $1,500 on printing and publishing direct mailers, highlighting how the campaign has outsourced much of its field operations to other groups.

The Harris campaign also devoted a much larger share of its funds to events, racking up at least $45.5 million in payments (17% of its total operating expenses in this report) to pay for event production, audiovisual services, equipment rentals, supplies and event security.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, reported spending $632,000, or less than 1% of its operating expenses, on events.

The Harris campaign paid $165,000 to a production company affiliated with Beyonc Knowles-Carter, who spoke at a rally in late October in Houston. Companies affiliated with musicians Katy Perry, Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera (all three of whom appeared at Harris events in the final weeks of the campaign) also received six-figure payments. And others affiliated with musicians like Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Jason Isbell also received smaller checks.

The celebrities themselves were not paid, a campaign official previously told NBC News, but the campaign had to pay costs associated with production and their travel. Campaign finance laws state that campaigns must pay the market value of everything they receive, including entertainment at events.

Learn more

More math: New campaign finance reports also revealed that billionaire Elon Musk poured more than $20 million into a mysterious super PAC at the end of the campaign, part of the more than $250 million that he spent in total to strengthen Trump. Learn more

That's all that's coming from the politburo for now. If you have comments you like or dislike, email us at [email protected]

And if you're a fan, share it with everyone. They can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-already-acting-president-politics-desk-rcna183246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos