Luke Daniels | Repairs are money, Lammy! | News

How embarrassing to see King Charles and Sir Keir Starmer scrambling to avoid making a formal apology for African slavery at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which is held in Apia, Samoa on October 25-26. King Charles was particularly cautious about any mention of the subject in his speech, having been warned by Boris Johnson at CHOGM 2022: “I would be careful, otherwise you will end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay for reparations . for those who built it.

Foreign Minister David Lammy also remained strangely silent before and during the meeting in Samoa, but he still found his voice during a subsequent visit to Nigeria, where on November 4 he declared that reparations “do not were not about the transfer of money, particularly at one point in time.” period of cost of living crisis in much of the world and certainly in the UK.”

Perhaps Chancellor Rachel Reeves – who flatly told the BBC: “We're not going to pay for the reparations…” – had informed Lammy before his trip to Africa. He should have reminded him that Britain had taken out a £20 million loan to pay the slavers for their loss of “property”. He could have explained that CARICOM leaders are reasonable people and therefore are calling for a “discussion” on how reparations can be paid. It would have been better, on the African continent, to consider Sankofa, a concept which represents the need to reflect on the past to build a prosperous future.

CHOGM ended with a statement calling for a “respectful conversation.” It remains to be seen what the British government's reaction will be. Lammy, while occupying the backbenches of Parliament in 2018, boldly declared: “As Caribbean people, we will not forget our history. We don't just want excuses. We want reparations! Now that he is seated on the front bench, his tone has changed to match Starmer's: “reparations are not about money”.

This is a betrayal by Lammy of the legacy he was so keen to talk about, but we might have seen it coming when he pointed it out in an interview with The Guardian that he was more concerned with current issues “such as war, the humanitarian crisis and the climate emergency rather than looking back on conflicts of the past”. A bit like Prime Minister Sir Keir who prefers to roll up his sleeves and work “on the current challenges of the future rather than spending a lot of time on the past”.

Tellingly, Number 10 confirms that Starmer does not have a specific race advisor – a testament to the emphasis on race and equality by a party that treated MP Diana Abbott so appallingly before the general elections this year. Perhaps it is time for Starmer to extract Martin Forde KC's report on racism in the Labor Party and use it.

This attitude of “burying our heads in the sand” is not sustainable. The British establishment will sooner or later have to face its past and the government will have to set a timetable for talks with Caricom leaders. Slavery did not end because the propertied classes suddenly found their moral compass. No, slaves, through their continued rebellions in the Americas, made maintaining the system very expensive, and this, combined with the anti-slavery movement, ultimately ended the system.

So why is an apology so difficult for the government? Former National Security Advisor Mark Lyall Grant, in an interview with Daily Mailwarned that an apology could expose the UK to further financial demands. Former Navy chief Lord West, who served as security adviser in the last Labor government, said: “Britain should be extremely proud to have lost 10,000 sailors in ending the slave trade . We should be damn proud. I would encourage the Prime Minister to stand firm on this issue. Perhaps British soldiers should instead be honored for their contribution to the fight against slavery.

Many of us disagree. In a letter to The GuardianDr. Richard Carter wrote: “ …there is the fact that we effectively dominated it for the two and a half centuries before abolition. As our own Parliament's heritage collections highlight: “British participation in the transatlantic slave trade began in 1562, and by the 1730s Britain was the largest slave trading nation in the world. The triangular route… was very lucrative. London was the financial heart of the system. Nothing to be proud of there.»

Luke Daniels is President of Caribbean Labor Solidarity, which promotes equality, democracy, justice and social progress in the Caribbean. He is also the author of the book “Pulling the Punches, Defeating Domestic Violence.”