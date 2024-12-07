Trump offers public show of support for Pete Hegseth





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump offered a public show of support Friday for Pete Hegseth, his tough choice to lead the Defense Department, whose Senate confirmation is uncertain as he faces questions over allegations of excessive alcohol consumption and sexual assault. and her views on women in combat.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, National Guard major and combat veteran, spent much of the week on Capitol Hill trying to salvage his Cabinet nomination and privately reassure Republican senators of his fitness to lead Trump's Pentagon.

Pete Hegseth is doing great, Trump posted on his social media site. He will be a fantastic and energetic Secretary of Defense. The President added: Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!

Trump told NBC's Meet the Press in an interview recorded Friday that he believed Hegseth would be confirmed and that he still had confidence in him.

Pete is doing well now, the president-elect said in a clip of the interview broadcast Sunday. I mean, people were a little worried. He’s a young man with a tremendous track record.

He said senators called him to tell him Hegseth was fantastic. Trump also cast doubt on reports of Hegseth's alcohol abuse, saying he spoke to people who knew him well and was assured Hegseth did not have a drinking problem. alcohol.

The nomination battle over Hegseth emerges not only as a debate over the best person to lead the Pentagon, but also at a key moment for a Make America Great Again movement that appears to relish a public fight against its pro-state hardliners. a more male-dominated military and the end of woke diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Trump allies rally forcefully around embattled Hegseth. The Heritage Foundation's political arm is promising to spend $1 million to shore up his nomination as he pledges to stay in the fight, for as long as the president-elect wants.

We are not giving up on this nomination, Vice President-elect JD Vance said during his post-hurricane tour of North Carolina.

Pete Hegseth will have his hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, not a fake hearing before the American media, Vance said. He said he had spoken with Republican senators and believed Hegseth would be confirmed. We are completely behind him.

The effort has become a test of Trump's influence and the extent to which loyalty to the president-elect extends to Republican senators who are concerned about his nominees. Two other Trump picks were sidelined because they faced increased scrutiny: former congressman Matt Gaetz, his first choice for attorney general, and Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff who was Trump's first choice to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., also showed his support for Hegseth on Friday, as part of a MAGA press conference.

If you are a Republican senator who voted for Lloyd Austin, but you criticize @PeteHegseth, then you may be in the wrong political party! he wrote on X., referring to President Joe Biden's Secretary of Defense.

Thanking the president-elect for his support, Hegseth posted on social media: Like you, we will never back down.

Hegseth promised not to drink on the job and told lawmakers he never engaged in sexual misconduct, although his professional views on female soldiers also faced scrutiny. He said last month that women should not serve in combat.

He gained significant support from Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, whose support was seen as a potentially powerful counterbalance to the cooler reception Hegseth had received from Sen. Joni Ernst, herself a former lieutenant colonel of the National Guard.

Huge. Thanks to Katie for her leadership, Vance posted on social media.

Ernst, who is also a sexual assault survivor, didn't get her support after meeting with Hegseth this week. On Friday, Ernst posted on X that she and Hegseth would continue to have constructive conversations as the process moves forward. She said she would see him again next week.

At a minimum, we agree that he deserves the opportunity to lay out his vision for our warfighters in a fair hearing, she wrote.

Trump issued the statement Friday in response to reports saying he had lost confidence in Hegseth, according to a person familiar with his thinking who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The president-elect and his team were pleased to see Hegseth fight and his performance this week reiterates why he was chosen, the person said. They believe it can still be confirmed.

If Hegseth falls, Trump's team believes that defeat would allow others to spread what they say are vicious lies against every candidate Trump chooses.

Still, Trump's transition team is exploring potential replacements if Hegseth's nomination cannot move forward, including former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a onetime presidential rival.

DeSantis plans to attend the Army-Navy football game with Trump on Dec. 14, according to a person familiar with the Florida governor's plans who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss them ahead of a public announcement.

And DeSantis and Trump had talked about the defense secretary job when they saw each other Tuesday at a memorial service for sheriff's deputies in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to people familiar with the matter who said Trump was interested in DeSantis for the job, and the governor was receptive.

At the same time, DeSantis is also set to choose a replacement for the Senate vacancy that will be created by Marco Rubio becoming secretary of state, and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is considered the preferred choice by those in Trump's orbit.

Despite a week of private meetings on Capitol Hill, Hegseth faces resistance from senators as reports emerge about his past, including the revelation that he made an out-of-court settlement after being accused of assault sexual activity which he denies.

The New Yorker cited what it described as a whistleblower report and other documents from his time leading a veterans advocacy group, Concerned Veterans for America, which alleged multiple incidents of alcohol poisoning at work events, inappropriate behavior towards female employees and financial mismanagement.

The New York Times obtained a 2018 email from his mother Penelope in which she confronted him about mistreatment of women after he impregnated his current wife while he was married to his second wife. She went on Fox & Friends this week to defend her son.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Republican of Oklahoma and a Trump ally, said senators were judging Pete for who he is today.

In many ways, the increasingly bitter battle resembles the political and culture wars that erupted following Trump's choice of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court during his first term in the White House.

Kavanaugh had also faced sexual assault allegations that he vigorously denied, but Republicans rallied to his side and turned a wave of opposition into a more sympathetic view of the Supreme Court nominee, victim of a smear campaign led by the liberals. He finally got confirmation.

While Hegseth was still fighting for votes in the Senate, he appeared to be making incremental gains with some Republicans who had expressed concerns about reports of his drinking, in particular.

I will not make any decision regarding Pete Hegseth's nomination based on anonymous sources, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said of the allegations against Hegseth: “I have no reason to doubt him any more than I have any reason to believe anyone else.

Cramer, however, indicated that he could still change his mind. A background check will be informative.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said after meeting with Hegseth that he wanted to see how he would perform in a hearing, but had gone a long way to get his support.

___

Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writers Darlene Superville in Fariview, North Carolina, Michelle L. Price in New York, Adriana Gomez Licon in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-pete-hegseth-defense-pentagon-transition-74d056e44c3cd14a1a9ae97704cda53e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos