Imran Khan announces civil disobedience campaign – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has expressed concern over the government's actions against his party's supporters. He issued a stern warning, threatening to launch a civil disobedience campaign if the PTI's demands are not met.

In an announcement shared late in the evening on X (formerly Twitter), the 72-year-old leader presented his next steps. Imran revealed the formation of a five-member team to negotiate with the federal government. This team includes Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

Imran Khan described this plan as his “trump card”. The team will focus on two key issues: the release of political prisoners and the creation of a judicial commission. The commission is expected to investigate two events: the May 9 protests and the crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

If these demands are ignored, the civil disobedience movement will begin on December 14, Imran said. He warned the government that it would take responsibility for the consequences of the campaign.

The recent PTI protest in Islamabad was aimed at pressing for the release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for over a year. However, the protest ended abruptly following a government crackdown at midnight. The PTI says at least 12 of its supporters have been killed and 1,000 others have been arrested.

The government denies the allegations, saying no live ammunition was used. Authorities said four security officers, including three Rangers and a police officer, lost their lives during the protests.

In his latest message, Imran Khan also announced a “mass rally” in Peshawar on December 13. He said the event would pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the PTI protest in Islamabad.

Imran further claimed that hundreds of PTI workers were still missing. He urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of these incidents and fulfill its constitutional duty.

We have filed complaints in the Supreme Court and the High Courts of Lahore and Islamabad for human rights violations. Yet no action has been taken, he noted.

