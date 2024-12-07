What the resurgence of the Syrian opposition means for Ankara

“The target is Damascus” declared President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasizing Ankara's aspirations for progress in operations. Although coming from Al-Qaeda, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, listed as a terrorist organization by the UN, launched an operation from Idlib, held by the opposition, alongside its allies. In two days, this offensive forced the forces of the Syrian central government to withdraw from Aleppo.

Subsequently, Turkish-backed opposition groups, particularly the Syrian National Army (SNA), launched operations targeting eastern parts of Aleppo and the YPG-controlled Tel Rifaat region. Since December 2, reports of clashes have also emerged in Deir ez-Zor. A complex and multifaceted atmosphere has developed, characterized by conflicts in multiple regions involving actors with different goals and dynamics, with Turkey being one of the key players.

Even though Turkey officially denies any involvement, it would be an exaggeration to think that the offensive would have taken place without Ankara's green light for the operations.

While Turkey officially denies implication, it would be an exaggeration to think that the offensive would have taken place without Ankara's green light for operations. In fact, according to a intelligence briefing liberated by the Soufan Center, Ankara intervened to delay the offensive, initially planned for mid-October. Turkey's strategic priorities remain clear: combating Kurdish groups perceived as threats to national security, confronting the refugee crisis, and positioning itself as a central actor in shaping the country's post-conflict order. Syria.

Resurgence of the opposition

While the world was focused on Ukraine and Gaza, the Syrian opposition's rapid offensive surprised many, even those who have followed the war-torn country since the start of the civil war in 2011. For the first time, groups like the HTS, SNA and other factions have united, demonstrating a level of institutionalized capacity never seen before, says Atlantic Council member Mer Zkizilcik. zkizilcik said: “They [the opposition] had a winning moment and learned a lot from their previous mistakes.

Meanwhile, Wilson Center researcher and Smith College professor Steven Heydemann noted that HTS's pragmatic approach included rebranding and adopting governance practices to gain legitimacy. According to Heydemann, the group's governance in Idlib, characterized by relative administrative stability, demonstrated its efforts to present itself as a viable alternative to Assad's regime.

However, the unity of the opposition will depend on the evolution of the reality on the ground. Turkey's ability to mediate between the factions, particularly given its complicated relationship with HTS (Ankara considers it a terrorist organization), will be essential. HTS's behavior thus far, avoiding pillaging in conquered areas and ensuring stability, reflects its awareness of the need to maintain cohesion. Its image overhaul efforts could bolster its legitimacy in the short term, but its classification as a terrorist organization complicates its international acceptance as a credible actor. Nonetheless, tensions between HTS and Turkish-backed groups like the SNA could resurface, particularly if competition for resources intensifies as the rapid offensive continues.

The success of this offensive will serve as a critical test of opposition unity and coordination. THE capture of Hama has considerable implications. The city's location as a strategic crossroads opens up paths to key areas like Homs and Damascus. Control of Hama disrupts the regime's supply lines and undermines the territorial cohesion of the Assad government. Furthermore, HTS's ability to achieve neutrality from local sectarian minorities may reflect its evolving strategy to consolidate power without alienating local populations, at least so far.

The potential advance towards Homs marks a decisive turning point in the Syrian conflict. Securing control of Homs would not only disrupt the Assad regime's logistical supply lines, but also sever critical physical and psychological links between its strongholds of Damascus and Latakia. On December 6, opposition forcesintensified their campaign by making significant territorial gains, including advances on the strategically vital city of Homs and the capture of the Jordanian border post at Daraa. Assad's grip on power appears more precarious than ever, with Russia and Iran showing limited ability to come to his aid, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine and Iran on Israel.

Ankara's approach

Turkey's actions in Syria are strongly influenced by three main issues: refugees, Kurds and territorial ambitions. Accommodation near 4 million Syrian refugees, The Erdoan administration faces increasing economic, social and political pressures. President Erdoan has advocated the creation of a buffer zone as a solution, but the feasibility of large-scale returns remains uncertain.

According to zkizilcik, refugees are more likely to return to areas controlled by Syrian rebels rather than regime-controlled territories. Sustainable stability in opposition-controlled regions, such as Aleppo, will be essential to facilitate meaningful repatriation. zkizilcik believes that avoiding security chaos in these areas could encourage many refugees in Türkiye to return. Ankara's potential efforts toward large-scale refugee returns face not only logistical challenges, but also questions about the voluntariness and security of such movements.

Gnl Tol, director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC, highlights another critical dimension, emphasizing that millions of refugees are unlikely to be returned to a war zone, especially since that many of them built their lives in Turkey. Even if an agreement is reached with the Assad regime, or any other agreement that could replace it, and peace prevails, large-scale returns may not materialize, although some may voluntarily choose to return under conditions improved, according to Tol. Additionally, Syrians are now an integral part of the workforce, often submitted to exploitation as a source of cheap labor, raising the possibility that some companies will resist the idea of ​​Syrians returning to their home countries.

Establishing a buffer zone serves purposes beyond the resettlement of Syrian refugees: it is a measure aimed at countering Kurdish influence in northern Syria. Ankara considers the PYD and the SDF as major threats to its national security and has opposed the advance of the Kurds in northern Syria from day one. Gnl Tol says weakening the Syrian Kurdish militia could strengthen President Erdogan's influence in negotiations with Turkey's Kurds, particularly if the United States under Trump follows through on its commitment to withdraw from Syria.

Heydemann adds that Turkey's main goal is to neutralize the PYD and SDF as significant military and political actors. This could be achieved through a variety of means, including the return of Syrian sovereignty over these areas, the military defeat of the SDF (unlikely as long as US forces remain present), or a negotiated agreement between Russia and Damascus. Heydemann also points out that Turkey's long-standing ties to armed opposition groups, such as those affiliated with the SNA, are part of its broader strategy, although relations with groups like HTS remain strained. The recent offensive has disrupted a fragile balance, intensifying attacks on Kurdish areas and creating new opportunities for Turkey to pursue its objectives.

However, the presence of US forces in northeast Syria remains a major constraint for Turkey, as it limits Ankara's ability to target Kurdish forces. Turkish policymakers are watching for signs of a possible U.S. withdrawal because such a move could create a strategic vacuum, making Kurdish forces more vulnerable to Turkish military operations. During Trump's next term, Ankara will likely expect a clearer commitment to withdrawal.

National implications

Domestically, Ankara’s Syria policy has important ramifications for Erdo’s political strategy. The weakening of the Kurdish militias strengthens its position in negotiations with Turkish Kurdish actors, particularly in the context of growing economic challenges and political opposition. If Kurdish forces are sufficiently weakened in Syria, Erdoan believes that his influence in internal negotiations will be strengthened. The AKP leader seeks to stay in power for at least another term despite constitutional limitations.

Turkish policy in Syria will continue to adapt to changing dynamics, but it is becoming increasingly clear that Ankara will remain a key player in the region.

His approach toward the Syrian Kurds is influenced, in part, by his efforts to gain support among Kurds in Turkey for a possible constitutional amendment that would allow him to extend his rule. The main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has largely supported efforts to normalize relations with Assad, reflecting a rare point of consensus with Erdoan, says Gnl Tol. However, the opposition also deeply critical aspects of Ankara's policy in Syria, particularly its handling of the refugee crisis and its involvement in Syria's convoluted war that sparked terrorist attacks in Türkiye, killing many Turkish citizens.

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has triggered geopolitical changes. HTS operations in Syria could distract and weaken Russia ahead of possible ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. Syria is also central to broader U.S. goals, such as disrupting the land bridge between Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Critical factors to monitor include the durability of the Syrian opposition's unity, its ability to govern the territories under its control, particularly given its Islamist and radical roots, the effectiveness of refugee repatriation efforts and the potential changes in the policies of key regional actors.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the official position of the Wilson Center.