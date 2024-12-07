Jokowi would like to show his closeness to Prabowo after being fired by the PDIP





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Political observer Adi Prayitno believes that the visit of the 7th President Joko Widodo to the house of President Prabowo Subianto has special significance. The boss of Indonesian Political Parameters sees an attempt by Jokowi, recently dismissed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, to show his closeness to Prabowo.

“A kind of confirmation of political existence that the world will not end even if Jokowi is fired by PDIP,” said Adi when contacted, Saturday, December 7, 2024. “Jokowi and Prabowo are good friends.”

Adi highlighted public attention to issues regarding the meeting between Prabowo and Jokowi in the regional elections. It is very possible, said the political science professor at the State Islamic University of Jakarta, that Prabowo and Jokowi discussed the Jakarta regional elections.

Prabowo and Jokowi are members of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition plus alliance, where the majority of political parties support the government. Prabowo, Minister of Defense 2019-2024, replaced Jokowi as president since October 20, 2024. This retired TNI general was represented by Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as head of government.

In the Jakarta gubernatorial elections, KIM Plus supported the duo Ridwan Kamil and Suswono. Based on the summary of the General Election Commission in each region, the Pramono Anung – Rano Karno pair, supported by the PDIP, is leading in Seribu Islands, Central Jakarta, West Jakarta, North Jakarta, East Jakarta, Central Jakarta and South. Jakarta.

Pramono-Rano received 2,183,239 votes, or 50.07 percent of the valid votes cast. The Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple received 1,718,160 votes, or 39.40 percent. Meanwhile, Dharma Pongrekun – Kun Wardana bagged 459,230, or 10.53 percent.

If you look at the KPU recap results in these six regions, the DKI regional elections could only be held in one round. Indeed, the Pramono-Rano couple met the requirements of 50 percent plus one vote.

Prabowo and Jokowi ate for over an hour in Kertanegara. The former son-in-law of the 2nd President Soeharto said he immediately invited him when he learned that Jokowi was in Jakarta. Prabowo jokingly refused when asked about the possibility of discussing regional elections with Jokowi.

Meanwhile, Jokowi said he came to Prabowo to visit Solo some time ago. “He was president when he went to Merauke and then stopped in Solo. This is when I went to Jakarta, as a return visit. Because I missed him,” Jokowi said. Neither Prabowo nor Jokowi wanted to respond on the regional elections after the Rumah Kertanegara meeting.

There is no special position for Jokowi in Gerindra yet

PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto stressed that Jokowi and his family are no longer PDIP cadres even though they still hold the party's KTA bearing the white-nosed bull symbol. Hasto said Gibran Rakabuming Raka – Jokowi's eldest son – and Bobby Afif Nasution – Jokowi's son-in-law – were no longer PDIP members when they were nominated by other political parties in the presidential and regional elections in 2024.

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of PDIP,” said Hasto at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung Area, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Gerindra Party Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad stressed that his party is open to the 7th President Jokowi if he wants to join. However, Dasco said he knew nothing about Jokowi's plans.

“Yes, we haven't prepared anything yet, because we don't know Pak Jokowi's plans yet,” said Dasco at the Residence of President Prabowo Subianto, Rumah Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday evening, December 6, 2024 . “I don’t know “Does Pak Jokowi want to join Gerindra or does he have other plans?”

After meeting Jokowi last night, Prabowo said his party was open to the former PDIP politician. However, Prabowo said his party could not force Jokowi to intervene.

Jokowi just laughed when asked about his options for joining another political party after leaving the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. The former Jakarta governor said he and Prabowo only had dinner.

However, previously Joko Widodo responded casually to Hasto's statement. Jokowi does not want to speculate on his intention to join a political party. “Yes, that means the party is an individual,” Jokowi said when met by the media team at his home, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, on Thursday December 5, 2024.

