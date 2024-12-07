PM Modi approves establishment of 85 KV and 28 NV schools in uncovered districts-Telangana Today





The total estimated cost for establishing the 85 KV, as well as expanding an existing KV, is around Rs 5,872.08 crore over eight years from 2025 to 2026. Publication date – December 7, 2024, 11:25 a.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to providing quality school education to all sections of society in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Friday approved the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NV) in districts not covered under the scheme Navodaya Vidyalaya. Regarding X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Our government has taken another important decision to make school education as accessible as possible. Under this scheme, 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened across the country. While this measure will benefit a large number of students, it will also create many new job opportunities. In another post, he said: “We are committed to providing school education to all sections of society in accordance with the National Education Policy. In this regard, our government has approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. This will enable quality residential and school education to be scaled up on a large scale. The total estimated cost for establishing the 85 KV, as well as expanding an existing KV, is around Rs 5,872.08 crore over eight years from 2025 to 2026. This includes Rs 2,862.71 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 3,009.37 crore for operational costs. Currently, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad (in Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran), serving around 13.56 lakh students. With the creation of 85 new KVs, around 82,560 additional students will benefit. As per the NEP 2020, most of the Kendriya Vidyalayas have been designated as PM Shri Schools, serving as exemplary institutions exemplifying the implementation of the policy. The Ministry of Education highlighted the growing demand for KV admissions every year and noted the consistent excellence of KV students in the CBSE Board examinations, surpassing other education systems. Meanwhile, for the 28 NVs, the government has allocated Rs 2,359.82 crore over five years (2024-25 to 2028-29), of which Rs 1,944.19 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure and 415, Rs 63 crore towards operational costs. NVs are fully residential co-educational institutions which provide high quality modern education to students from classes VI to XII, specifically aimed at gifted children, mainly from rural backgrounds, irrespective of their family's economic status. Admissions to these schools are based on a selection test, with around 49,640 students enrolled in Class VI each year. At present, there are a total of 661 sanctioned NVs across the country, including 2nd NVs in 20 districts with high concentration of SC/ST populations and three special NVs. Among them, 653 NVs are currently operational.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/pm-modi-approves-establishing-85-kv-28-nv-schools-in-uncovered-districts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos