Disappointing, US reacted forcefully by denying BJP's anti-Modi accusation

The United States reacted strongly on Saturday December 7, 2024 to allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party that the US State Department was behind targeted attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian businessman Gautam Adani , denying these accusations and calling them disappointing. following the series of social media posts made by the BJP about X, which included accusations that he was behind an investigative reporting portal OCCRP, the US government said he had been a champion of freedom media outlets worldwide and does not influence the editorial decisions of these organizations.

It is disappointing that India's ruling party is making these kinds of accusations, a spokesperson for the US embassy in New Delhi told The Hindu. The United States has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. A free and independent press is an essential part of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power to account, the spokesperson added, in an apparent reference to the BJP handling allegations that Reports including a Financial Times article linking Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani as well as a series of reports from the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) on the Adani group's projects in Kenya and Myanmar, had been financed by the department of American state. Besides, the BJP had mentioned the OCCRP reports on the Pegasus spyware used for surveillance of Indian journalists and on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is the first time the ruling party has directly attacked the US government for articles critical of the Modi government which it says have had a detrimental impact on India's image. The strong statements exchanged indicate a further weakness in ties between New Delhi and Washington, which have been strained by indictments in the case against an Indian official for an alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an activist of the Khalistani in the United States, and a number of other developments in the United States Earlier this year, the MEA had summoned a senior American diplomat after the US State Department commented on the arrest of the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and had strongly opposed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. US Department of State Report on Religious Freedom in India.

The latest controversy comes days after the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchanges Commission filed indictments in US courts, implicating Mr Adani and members of his family and group for bribery, fraud securities and other violations of US law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has so far refused to comment on the statements made by the BJP and the US embassy's response. Last week, the MEA spokesperson had distanced the government from Adani's indictment.

The U.S. embassy spokesperson did not deny allegations that it funds groups like OCCRP, but said the U.S. government works with independent organizations on programs that support professional development and training to strengthen the capacities of journalists, adding that these programs do not influence editorial decisions or direction. of these organizations.

The BJP had, in its articles and several press releases, cited an investigation by the French news agency Mediaparte to support its claims that the US government, through USAID, the aid arm at the State Department's development, had an outsized influence on the reporting done by OCCRP, shared with a consortium of news agencies around the world.

It is still the US State Department which is behind this program, the BJP had declared. In fact, 50% of OCCRP's funding comes directly from the U.S. Department of State. OCCRP served as a media tool to implement the Deep State agenda, it said in an article, adding that the Deep State had a clear objective of destabilizing India by targeting the Prime Minister Modi.

Building on its allegations of a political conspiracy involving various branches of the US government, and more specifically the Biden administration, the BJP had cited the presence of USAID Administrator Samantha Power in Uzbekistan at the same time as the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Mr Gandhis visits to the US and UK as evidence of his accusations.

For example, during her secret visit to Uzbekistan last year, Samantha Power, the administrator of USAID (which funds OCCRP), was also present… The deep state is an evil force that does not brought only destruction, said the post, which also linked these stories to American businessman George Soros. He further alleged that the Congress party held press conferences to comment on the OCCRP reports, launch attacks on Prime Minister Modi, propagate false narratives and disrupt the functioning of Parliament, he said , calling the American deep state a popular term referring to American intelligence agencies. .

The BJP's comments are unusual but could indicate a move to attack the Biden administration that has been rejected in the United States as saying it would not affect ties with the new Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, as well as Director of National Intelligence designate Tulsi Gabbard, have also frequently targeted the US deep state. Mr Patel's book, Government Gangsters, has been described by Mr Trump as a road map to ending deep state rule. While the attack on the deep state may not have raised eyebrows in Washington, the direct reference to US government agencies like the US State Department, USAID and specific officials nevertheless constitutes a serious escalation of accusations.