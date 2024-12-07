Tory election fade helps Portrush artist win political cartoon of the year The Irish News





A Co Antrim cartoonist is celebrating after winning an award for his satirical depiction of the Conservative Party's wipeout in the UK general election. Fergus Boylan, aka Infinite Guff, won the main title at the Political Cartoon of the Year awards, held in London by recruitment firm Ellwood Atfield. Originally from Portrush but living and working in Co Wicklow, the 33-year-old artist makes drawings for online news publication The London Economic. His cartoon published a day before the July general election predicted the party's feared Tory extinction, which occurred and saw them reduced to just 121 seats in the House of Commons, down from their election victory of 2019, which was 365 deputies. It now represented former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and fellow former Conservative Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, along with ousted MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, in a museum alongside a dinosaur and a dodo.



Fergus Boylan's award-winning drawing, published in The London Economic in July. The cartoon was titled They Were Known as Tories. Fergus beat rivals including The Guardians' Rebecca Hendin and his former cartoonist Steve Bell; Suns Steve Bright; and Private Eyes Graeme Keyes to win Political Cartoon of the Year. Fittingly, his award was presented by Sir Graham Brady, a former Tory MP turned peer, who until July was chairman of the Tory backbench group The 1922 Committee. Fergus Boylan with fellow winners Dave Brown (centre) of The Independent and Banx (right), whose designs are featured in the Financial Times. Other winners at last Tuesday's event were The Independents Dave Brown, who was named Political Cartoonist of the Year, and the Financial Times Banx, who won Pocket Cartoon of the Year. The award is the second prestigious industry award for Fergus, who in 2020 won the under-30 category for Young Cartoonist of the Year, for an image depicting then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his party colleagues Matt Hancock and Michael Gove trying to dig into the Johnson controversy. Senior adviser Dominic Cummings has climbed out of a hole. The work that earned Fergus Boylan the Young Cartoonist of the Year award in 2020. “I'm delighted to have won, and I didn't expect it, but it was a real privilege to attend the awards ceremony alongside some of the best in the business,” Fergus told Irish News. Before the election, the poll numbers were terrible for the Conservatives, and my caricature was a simple idea, based on their intention to hammer the ballot boxes, to represent them in a natural history museum. The artist, whose day job is in online learning, includes legendary Irish News cartoonist Ian Knox among his heroes and inspirations. Last year he created and released a deck of playing cards, both Catholic and Protestant, featuring characters he based on stereotypical figures found throughout Northern Ireland, which proved a hit with buyers on its website infiniteguff.com. The Catholic and Protestant playing card game created by designer Fergus Boylan, AKA Infinite Guff. My long-term goal would be to be able to do cartooning full time, and this week's award is a step in that direction, so I'm very grateful to everyone who voted for me, he added.

