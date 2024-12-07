The reappearance of China's Defense Minister Dong Jun sparks more intrigue amid the downfall of boss Miao Hua.

Analysts say it may be too early to confirm whether Mr. Dong is safe or still in trouble.

They point out that he does not wield the same power as his two predecessors who held simultaneous positions as CMC members and state councilors, granting them direct access to Mr. Xi and Premier Li Qiang, respectively. Mr. Dong does not hold any of these titles.

Furthermore, what remains unexplained is Mr. Dong's absence from recent official engagements usually attended by a defense minister.

Before his appearance on December 5, Mr. Dong's last public appearance was on November 21, when he delivered a speech at a meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Asian Nations. Southeast in Vientiane, Laos.

But he refused to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines, citing US actions in Taiwan, a decision the Pentagon chief called unfortunate. Mr Dong's absence during a visit to China by Singapore Defense Force Chief Aaron Beng a few days later also sparked speculation.

Although Mr. Dong's reappearance could prove that he is safe for now, observers say it also depends on his role in the investigation surrounding Mr. Miao.

Former investigative journalist turned commentator Cai Shenkun claimed in a November 11 post on social media platform X that “since Admiral Dong Jun was promoted by Miao, he will be affected.

Dr. Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, cited rumors that Mr. Dong may have avoided shame because he spilled the beans on Miao Hua as a witness.

“It is likely that Dong Jun will continue for a few months just for the sake of appearances,” Dr. Lam told CNA. The fact that Dong Jun reappeared added an intriguing element to the story.

For now, it appears that its political future remains secure, said Mr. Chen Shih-min, an associate professor at the Department of Political Science at National Taiwan University, who signaled that its security could eventually consolidate as he fills the void within the CMC, as a member.

MIAO HUA: PION IN THE STRUGGLE FOR POWER?

Even though Mr. Miao is confirmed to be in trouble, his public dismissal itself has raised eyebrows among observers, who cited how the language used around his case differed from standard practice.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said at a press briefing on November 28 that the CCP had decided to suspend Miao Hua from office pending an investigation, without elaborating. details of the accusations against him.

Some analysts pointed out that when Mr. Miao's suspension was announced, the Chinese term jiancha (“inspection”) was used instead of diaocha (“investigation”).

“If they use the formal term diaocha, it more likely than not means, according to the Chinese legal system, that he has already been convicted.” Jiancha, however, is a “lighter term”, implying that Mr Miao will not necessarily be sentenced to a long and harsh prison term, Dr Lam said.

Mr. Chen of National Taiwan University added: Of course, this can also be interpreted as relatively lenient treatment towards Miao Hua, and the reason is certainly explained by the fact that Miao Hua is “one of the allies truly close to Xi Jinping.”

But lightening the terminology may not change Mr. Miao's fate, Mr. Morris said, noting that the English-language announcement indicated it was an alleged serious violation of discipline.

China's public announcement that Miao Hua is suspended from duty is a strong enough indication that his career is over and he will be placed under house arrest or worse, he added.

Opinions are also divided over whether Mr. Miao's suspension was the work of Mr. Xi or that of factions opposed to the president.