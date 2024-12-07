Jokowi and Gibran considered better to join Golkar than Gerindra





SINAR OF HOPE–Former President Joko Widodo and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka are considered better members of the Golkar Party than Gerindra led by President Prabowo Subianto. The reason is that in the Golkar party, both can still perform political maneuvers compared to Gerindra. “Gibran's position is not significant, he cannot maneuver much because Prabowo is president,” UIN political observer Syarif Hidayatullah Adi Prayitno was quoted as saying by Between. “His (Gibran’s) aura covered Prabowo.” It is recommended that it is better for Gibran to join the Golkar party as it can speed up more than joining the Gerindra party. “Golkar can still relatively accelerate because Golkar has no president or vice president. With Gibran becoming an honorary member of Golkar, this means that Golkar currently has a vice president,” he said. Apart from that, if Jokowi joins the Golkar Party, the political party with the banyan tree symbol could become a refuge if attacked by the PDI Perjuangan. “For Jokowi, there is at least backup if he continues to be beaten by the PDI Perjuangan. “It could be that in the future tensions will intensify between PDI Perjuangan and Golkar, two parties that have long been sworn enemies,” he said. Apart from this, the joining of Jokowi and Gibran to the Golkar Party could boost the political relations that exist with the Gerindra Party. “Because Jokowi and Gibran certainly do not want to be seen as subordinates in Gerindra's shadow,” he said. Jokowi and Gibran themselves, Adi said, would have become honorary members of the Golkar party. “Even if the public will never know what the authority of the honorary member will be, politically, Jokowi and Gibran already have a party whose results in the legislative elections will be finalist” he said. Earlier this week, DPP PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed that Joko Widodo and his family were no longer part of the party bearing the white-snouted bull symbol. Hasto explained that Jokowi and his family no longer fit the ideals of the party that has been fought for since the days of Indonesia's first president, Soekarno, who was part of the Indonesian National Party (PNI). Consolidation This dynamic colored public debates, especially after Jokowi visited Praboro Subianto's private residence in Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on Friday evening. The two had dinner together. Jokowi left Prabowo's residence around 21.00 WIB and was escorted directly to his vehicle by Prabowo.

