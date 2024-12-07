Politics
Psywar Jokowi against Hasto PDIP
Solo –
Jokowi responded to PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto's statement that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was no longer a PDI Perjuangan cadre with the words “individual party”. According to political experts from Diponegoro University (Undip), Jokowi's words are a kind of symbol of personalization that has power.
Jokowi repeated the words “individual party” four times when met by journalists in Solo last Thursday. At that time, reporters asked Jokowi's response regarding Hasto's statement, which said the day before that Jokowi and his family were no longer part of the PDIP.
“Yes, that means the party is an individual,” Jokowi said at a restaurant in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Thursday (05/12/2024).
However, Jokowi did not explain the meaning of his words. When asked by reporters again if he was not affiliated with any party, Jokowi repeated his answer.
“Yes, the party becomes an individual, that’s all,” Jokowi said at the time.
When reporters again asked about the possibility of Jokowi joining a party other than PDIP, Jokowi again responded that it was an individual party. This was also Jokowi's response when asked about the possibility of proposals from other parties.
“(Are you considering joining other parties?) Individual parties,” Jokowi responded.
“(Offers from other parties?) Individual parties,” he concluded.
Hasto says Jokowi and family no longer part of PDIP
Reported Détik NewsOn Wednesday (12/04), PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto spoke about the membership status of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Hasto emphasized that Jokowi is no longer a PDI Perjuangan cadre.
This was conveyed by Hasto during a press conference at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (12/04). Hasto said Jokowi's family was no longer part of his party.
“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said Hasto, Wednesday (04/12/2024), quoted by Détik News.
Hasto explained the reasons for this assertion. He said what Jokowi was doing was no longer in line with PDIP's ideals.
“Because the ideals of the party that we fought for since the days of Bung Karno, since the PNI when we built this republic, are no longer in line with their political discussions and practices,” Hasto said.
“So that’s what happened and then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” Hasto continued.
Even so, Hasto said, his party will not lose the ideal ideas that an ordinary person could implement to become a leader. He admitted to having also apologized to the population on this subject.
“We also apologized to the Indonesian people for a leader who, through his power, was able to change and change the ideals that formed him,” Hasto added.
Undip political expert guesses Jokowi's words
According to Diponegoro University (Undip) political expert Wahid Abdulrahmah, Jokowi has a Javanese language style and communication patterns that are high-context cultures. Nor can the expression “individual part” be interpreted directly.
“Jokowi has Javanese language and communication patterns that are high-context cultures. Fluid, deep and full of meaning. Sometimes his statements cannot be interpreted directly,” Wahid said in a short message to detikJatengFriday (6/12/2024).
Wahid said this expression could also be seen as Jokowi's comfortable “single” attitude and not belonging to any party. However, the word “individual” seems to be a symbol of personalization that has power.
“Subtly, this statement shows Jokowi's attitude that he does not mind and perhaps even feels comfortable being single, without being a member of any party, including the PDIP. However, as an “individual”, he has electoral power. The party is an institutional party. symbol of political power, while an “individual” is a symbol of personalization “who apparently also possesses great political power,” Wahid explained.
“Moreover, this was manifested after the regional elections where in a number of places, especially in Central Java, Jokowi was still showing his electoral strength to defeat the PDIP,” he added.
