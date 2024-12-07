Why Pastor Tobi Adegboyega risks being deported by British judges

The UK's top immigration court has explained why Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), faces deportation.

According to PUNCH, the 44-year-old pastor, who arrived in the UK on a visitor visa in 2005 but whose visa expired and overstayed, had sought to remain in the country on human rights grounds, citing his marriage to a British citizen. However, the Home Office rejected his request, leading him to appeal to the lower court, which also rejected his request.

Following this, Adegboyega appealed to the high court on August 15, 2022. During the proceedings, his lawyer, Dele Olawanle, argued that the pastor's church had initiated various intervention programs aimed at saving the youths UK's troubled gangster and crime scene.

He claimed Adegboyega was instrumental in setting up a food bank providing 136,000 meals for children and creating a network of shelters in London for young people seeking to avoid gang conflict.

These initiatives, the pastor argued, were supported by prominent figures in the United Kingdom, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior members of the Metropolitan Police.

However, the high court, presided over by Justices Bruce and Rastogi, rejected Adegboyegas' allegations and insisted that he must return to Nigeria.

The court cited his illegal stay in the UK and described his claims as exaggerated and unsupported by evidence. The court said Adegboyega grossly inflated his contributions to the community, calling his claims hyperbolic.

He further noted the absence of corroborating evidence from institutions such as the Metropolitan Police, Downing Street, the Mayor of London or the Home Office to support his claims that his work was widely supported.

The judges were particularly skeptical of his claims that his presence in London was necessary to “calm the nerves of people from ethnic minorities” and to combat crime, describing the claims as unfounded. In its judgment, the court emphasized that Adegboyegas' work could continue without his physical presence in the United Kingdom.

Adegboyega has also faced questions regarding his personal lifestyle. He claimed he never took a penny from the church, saying his wife, Mary, provided him with complete financial support.

He also defended his extravagant lifestyle, including his designer clothes and luxury cars, explaining that these were also financed by his wife, adding that his lifestyle was to inspire the young people he strived to inspire. 'help. He claimed that by displaying a successful and legitimate entrepreneurial lifestyle, he could guide others to financial success.

However, the pastor is at the center of ongoing controversy, including allegations of financial misconduct and a lavish lifestyle that critics say was funded by church donations.

A BBC documentary revealed allegations from former church members who accused Adegboyega of embezzling funds intended for community programs and instead using them to support his opulent lifestyle. Despite these claims, the pastor has never faced criminal charges or convictions.

In response to the decision, Adegboyega rejected the allegations and expressed confidence in his future. On Instagram, he replied: “I'm here at home, no reason to be alarmed.

Naturally, I will rule out things that have to do with regression; every Nigerian should be proud of me. Living in the UK, a city well known for dragging people down, I've survived all sorts of things, so what they're spreading is the least of it.

Don't panic, I love London, it's my city and there's nothing anyone can do about it. Of all the people of color you know here, pastors and leaders, I have survived it all.

I'm here, I'm at home, no one should panic about me. I have done well in this country despite all the challenges and I am in the league of people you look up to. I survived this well, nothing has changed, nothing will change. I'm here, number one in London City and nothing will bring us down.

