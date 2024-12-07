Candidates Jokowi and Prabowo in 2024 Jakarta legislative elections would have no impact





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Exposit Strategic and political analyst Arif Susanto said that the actions of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto are very contrary to the 2024 simultaneous regional elections . What Prabowo and Jokowi are doing is against direct regional elections because that is exactly what they are doing up and down“The so-called cawe-cawe actually wants to duplicate the national political constellation to be implemented if necessary in all regions,” Arif said during a discussion at Utan Kayu Community, East Jakarta, Saturday (07/12/2024). Despite this, Arif considers the regional elections in Jakarta to be quite transparent. Bearing in mind that Jokowi and Prabowo as candidates for governor (cagub) and vice governor (cawagub) did not produce optimal results. “Yes, it looks like she has a more transparent face. I'm not saying that the Jakarta legislative elections are going perfectly well, there are problems here and there, but at least the Jakarta political process is going well. “more transparent than in many regions,” he explained. The number 1 candidate for Jakarta-Cawagub Governor Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (RIDO), who is supported by Jokowi and Prabowo, is not superior to the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. However, the Jakarta legislative elections cannot be considered good. “We will still wait for the 9th (December), if I am not mistaken, but what is clear is that the organizers have the responsibility not only to ensure that the 27th (November) is good, because the stages of the regional elections are not over yet,” Arif explained. Arif said the former president and his successor show that Indonesia's democracy is not yet mature. Jakarta, he said, is a touchstone that shows that the democratic process in the country still has a long way to go. “Jakarta is a touchstone, yes, if we refer to the topic of our discussion, Jakarta is a touchstone that shows that the maturity process is still long, it still needs homework,” said Arif.

