Turkey, Russia and Iran meet in Doha to end Syrian chaos





The Turkish Foreign Minister will meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Doha on Saturday to try to find a solution to the resumption of fighting in Syria and avoid chaos on its doorstep. The three countries have been partners since 2017 in the Astana process aimed at ending the civil war in Syria. This is despite the fact that they supported opposing sides on the battlefield. Moscow and Tehran have offered military support to help President Bashar al-Assad crush the opposition. At the same time, Ankara, without being directly involved, has supported various rebel movements and welcomed their recent lightning advances. “For Ankara, there is both opportunity and risk in the changing balance of power in Syria,” said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week called on Assad to “reconcile with his people,” said Friday he “hoped the rebel advance would continue without incident,” openly identifying their objective as Damascus. Turkey is no mere spectator, sharing a 900-kilometer border with Syria and hosting nearly three million Syrian refugees. For the moment, “Turkey's precise role in this situation remains a subject of speculation,” said Omer Ozkizilcik, a researcher in Ankara linked to the Atlantic Council. “But what is clear is that without being directly involved, Turkey gave the green light to the offensive,” he said.

“Complicated relationships” Although Ankara's relations with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the offensive, are traditionally “complicated”, the Turkish government was clearly aware of the preparations, Özkizilcik added. The most important thing for Turkey “is stability in Syria and a safe zone to which Syrian refugees can return,” said Gonul Tol, Turkey director of the Middle East Institute in Washington. Erdogan no longer insists on a complete removal of the Assad regime, which would create a vacuum that would benefit the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants, she said. Assad has rejected Erdogan's recent attempts to meet, insisting that Turkish forces must first leave northwest Syria, where they are deployed to fight Kurdish forces. Assad's refusal to meet Erdogan even angered Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tol said. Powerful vacuum cleaner “Assad has managed to piss off everyone, including the Iranians, the Russians and the Turks, everyone, because he is dragging his feet in his efforts to reach an agreement with Turkey and others,” she declared. Turkey and Russia could seek to promote a transitional government without Assad but with some elements of his regime and the opposition, she said. Iran, for its part, is upset by the lack of support Assad has shown following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, whose forces came to Assad's aid during the civil war. The meeting in Qatar – which brings together Russian Sergei Lavrov, Turkey's Hakan Fidan and Iran's Abbas Araghchi – could mark the end of Assad in power, experts say. As the former head of Turkish intelligence, Fidan is well versed in Syrian affairs and knows all the key players, said Sinan Ulgen, an analyst at Carnegie Europe in Ankara.

