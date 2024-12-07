Lekha Washington talks mutual mad love with Imran Khan





Imran Khan's return to the spotlight has sparked renewed interest in both his career and personal life. Often spotted with girlfriend Lekha Washington, the couple has been setting some couple goals for their fans. Lekha recently shared that they are madly in love and emphasized that what she cherishes most is their ability to communicate openly and become better versions of themselves.

In an interview with Money Control, Lekha described their relationship as a rare gift in today's cynical world. She said: “In this cynical world, living and growing up with someone while being madly in love is a rare gift. It's also hard work.

Last month, the couple was spotted together after a movie date, beaming with couple goals as they exited the screening of Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. Lekha looked lovingly at Imran as he held her hand, and the couple seemed completely in sync, enjoying each other's company. Their undeniable chemistry was on full display as they posed for photos, leaving everyone in awe.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington spotted together

In a conversation with comedian Raunaq Rajani, Imran Khan revealed that he and Lekha Washington have been dating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Imran shared that it was Lekha who brought up the idea of ​​living together and he thought it was the right time to take this step. The new lifestyle has led to some playful disagreements, especially regarding household items. For example, while Lekha prefers a collection of glasses for different drinks, Imran joked that her single cup is versatile enough for any drink. He also joked about owning 15 plates, even if it's just two of them sharing space.

Previously married to Avantika Malik in 2011, Imran Khan separated from her in 2019. The couple, who share a daughter named Imara, saw rumors of their separation emerge in 2019. Neither Imran nor Avantika have commented publicly speculation until the following year. it was confirmed that they had decided to separate.

December 7, 2024 11:36

