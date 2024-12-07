Gerindra discloses Prabowo and Jokowi's discussion during their meeting in Kertanegara





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Daily leader Gerindra's Festival Sufmi Dasco Ahmad disclosed the contents of the conversation between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 8th President Prabowo Subianto at dinner KertanegaraSouth Jakarta, Friday (06/12/2024). Dasco said both figures were simply nostalgic for the state of the State House. Prabowo, Dasco said, said there were a number of changes at the palace after his inauguration as the 8th president. “Actually, it's more about nostalgic stories about the palace. So Pak Prabowo said that several places were changed, then some objects were moved, like that,” Dasco said in Kertanegara, Jakarta, on Friday. Also read: Complete list of Japanese and Indonesian businessmen who met Prabowo Apart from this, Dasco also revealed the contents of his conversation with Prabowo as General Chairman of the Gerindra Party. He admitted to discussing the party consolidation plan with Prabowo. “In the meantime, the anniversary of the party is coming up in February. So we've been talking more internally about how we'll run the party going forward. That's it,” Dasco said. President Prabowo Subianto invited the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to dinner at his residence in Kertanegara, South Jakarta on Friday evening (06/12/2024). Prabowo guest Jokowi went to his house when he learned that the former governor of Jakarta was in DKI. “Yes, so I heard that Pak Jokowi was in Jakarta, I invited him to dinner. I went to his house in Solo, now I invite him to Kertanegara,” said Prabowo. Prabowo said he provided Jokowi with a lot of food, including fried chicken. Also read: Jokowi-Prabowo meeting, eat fried chicken together in Kertanegara Meanwhile, Jokowi also mentioned Prabowo who stopped at his home in Solo after a working visit to Merauke. Jokowi said they met because they missed each other. “He was president when he went to Merauke and then stopped in Solo. This is when I went to Jakarta, as a return visit. Because I missed him,” Jokowi said.

