Reformers' celebration of ConHomes founder Tim Montgomerie's defection from the Conservatives sparks mockery





The reform took advantage of this. Exclusive: Tory defector begs Reform UK to avoid critical MISTAKE as it reveals final reason for exit, GB News has been splashed this week. The Tory heavyweight the article refers to is Tim Montgomerie, founder of the Home Conservative Party and former adviser to Boris Johnson, who jumped ship to join what GB News calls the burgeoning populist party after 33 years as as a conservative member. The tipping point for Montgomerie was the Conservatives' management of immigration. He told GB News: “For me, the straw that broke the camel's back was last Thursday's immigration figures. And how many times have I met a conservative in recent years who said they control immigration. “Then we learned last Thursday that immigration had reached record levels and it was not about the Channel crossings, or things beyond the control of the Conservative minister. In fact, ministers were able to control these figures. And they let immigration get out of hand. Today, Montgomeries prays that the Reform Party does not make the same mistakes, although he is encouraged by what he has seen so far, the article states. The defection was not widely reported, with GB News and the Spectator among the few to cover it. But naturally the Reform Party made the most of it, publishing the news on X alongside a photo of a beaming Nigel Farage, Montgomerie and the party's millionaire chairman Zia Yusuf. The post sparked a lot of ridicule. So wait, the party that made it abundantly clear that its intention was to destroy the Tories is now filling itself across the board with…. The Conservatives. Yusuf was conservative, Jenkyns lost the leadership in July and was accepted last week, Anderson goes wherever there is a party. More sales every day – Tory Lite Ltd, wrote Dave Lawrence on X. But the biggest scorn came after Lee Anderson shared the news of Montgomeries' defection from the Reformers. “It’s huge. The political tsunami continues,” Anderson wrote. Lawrence replied: a faded and dated political commentator joins the Just the 2nd Tory party and it's huge, a party made up of the uncontrolled, the suspended Tories, the defectives (or defectors|) the Tories, who claim to want to destroy conservatives but won't entertain Tommy Robinson's right wing. With Reformorons being created from the dregs of the Tories, that means the parties' foundations are already rotten from the start, was another comment. To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers, we need to dramatically expand our donor base. That's why in 2024, we're looking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support the work of Left Foot Forward. We still need 117 more donations to reach the goal. You can help. Donate today. Donate today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2024/12/reforms-celebration-of-conhomes-founder-tim-montgomeries-defection-from-tories-sparks-mockery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos