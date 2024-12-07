Government offered deal to release Imran Khan despite pressure from protests: Aleema Khan





Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding president Imran Khan, said the government had told lawyer Gohar that if a protest took place last month in Sangjani, the party chief imprisoned would be released.

Speaking outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, Aleema Khan said the government became fearful when the protests began and contacted lawyer Gohar, asking him to intervene and promising to secure the release of Imran Khan, Express News reported.

While appearing in court, Aleema Khan expressed her displeasure over the lengthy legal proceedings, saying her family had been attending court hearings for over a year without any resolution.

She criticized repeated changes in the absence of judges and police officers from court, which delayed the confirmation of bail applications.

Aleema Khan also raised concerns over her involvement in cases, saying she was named in several cases while she was imprisoned.

She asked how they had been named in these cases and noted that the investigator had claimed she incited party members.

During an interaction with the media after the court hearing, Aleema Khan mentioned that although the cases related to the May 9 incidents were still pending, no substantial evidence had been provided by the prosecution.

She expressed frustration with the lack of progress in the trials and stressed the need to expedite the May 9 trial.

PTI chief Salman Akram Raja also commented on the current political situation, saying that the political process should continue without obstruction.

He expressed hope that the country would move towards prosperity and assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure peace.

The court extended the bail of Aleema Khan and other members of her family till January 18 and asked the police to submit a report on the investigation.

Earlier on Friday, Aleema Khan called for the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by Supreme Court judges, to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents, while demanding the release immediate treatment of all detainees.

Addressing the media outside Adiala Prison, Aleema warned that if her demands were not met by Friday, a civil disobedience campaign would be launched, which would include urging overseas Pakistanis to stop sending funds.

She accused the state of using “terrorist tactics” over the past two and a half years and claimed the May 9 riots were orchestrated by certain groups. She further alleged that these elements stole CCTV footage to cover up their actions, used snipers to kill 16 people and subjected women to serious ill-treatment.

“A system based on tyranny cannot last,” she said. “Even a system based on unbelief can survive, but not a system based on injustice.”

Aleema also expressed sadness over the “destruction of democracy”, stressing that democracy rests on three pillars: the judiciary, the legislature and the media. “All three have been dismantled,” she added.

