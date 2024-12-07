Dasco says Gerindra did not prepare position for Jokowi – Online Alert





JAKARTA, Waspada.co.id – Gerindra Party Daily Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said his party has not yet prepared a position for the 7th President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.



Dasco's statement was made after Jokowi met with Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Friday (12/06). “We have not prepared it yet because we do not yet know Pak Jokowi's plans,” Dasco said on Friday, quoted in a report by a Kompas TV journalist. Dasco admitted that his party would accept Jokowi if he really wanted to join. However, it is returned to the person concerned, whether they like it or not. “Pak Prabowo said he was open but he didn't know if Pak Jokowi wanted to join Gerindra or if he had other plans,” he said. Previously, PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, was no longer a member of his party. Jokowi's son and son-in-law Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution are also reportedly no longer part of the party bearing the white-nosed bull symbol. “I reiterate that Mr. Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” Hasto said during a press conference at the PDIP Party School, Jakarta, Wednesday (12/04). He pointed out that Jokowi and his family no longer fit the ideals of the PDIP that they have been fighting for since the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno, was a member of the Indonesian National Party (PNI). “The PDI Perjuangan is driven by an ideal and this is proven by sending a letter from the DPC of the city of Surakarta, where the Mas Gibran (KTA) membership card comes from, informing him that on the based on the law on political parties and the party's AD/ART, his membership automatically ceases, he said. (wol/kompastv/ryp/d1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://waspada.co.id/dasco-ungkap-gerindra-belum-siapkan-posisi-buat-jokowi/

